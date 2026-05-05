Clio Health Champions 2026: Meet 19 Leaders Driving Progress in Healthcare Marketing

These behind-the-scenes stars are boosting creativity

by David Gianatasio May 5, 2026 9:00 am Share:

If there’s a unifying theme among this year’s Clio Health Champions, it’s the desire to combine cutting-edge tech with the lived experiences of patients and providers. In doing so, our nominees seek to create smart, compassionate campaigns that move the needle in multiple ways.

Naturally, brand building and relating timely, actionable information remain paramount. But increasingly, health marketers view their work as a higher calling, reshaping the wellness landscape to improve outcomes, mitigate distress and extend lives.

Congrats to the 19 honorees in our fifth year of bestowing the awards. Across agencies, biotech/pharma companies and nonprofits, your work matters more than ever. Keep striving to make the world a better place.