You Wear It Well: Maruchan's Saucy Styles Reign as the Week's Best Work

Public Storage, Walmart, Banana Republic and CALPAK round out our Top 5

by David Gianatasio October 29, 2026 10:45 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s our roundup of the week’s Top 5, chosen by the Clios’ staff.

Bestie: It’s OK to Be a Hot Mess Sometimes, Maruchan Says

Maruchan feels you, Gen Z. And they made the cheeky wearables to prove it. Spent all your money at the bar? That’s what your T-shirt says. It’s cool. Because at least you’ve got those Saucy Noods to savor. Developed with Goodby Silverstein & Partners and Beyond Studios’ creative director Cole Poska. Read More

2. Public Storage Tapped 4 Indie Filmmakers to Spin Terrifying Tales

What’s in those containers? Brand-boosting terror, that’s what! Microdrams are all the rage, and these vids from The Infinite Agency deliver a potent combination of thrills and chills for Spooky Season. Spoiler: That Teddy Bear ain’t right. See the trailer below. Read More

3. Walmart Reimagines ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ With Walton Goggins as Scrooge

Walton Goggins’ yuletide range is pretty darn impressive. After a winning turn as Walmart’s Grinch in 2025, he plays Ebenezer Scrooge in a musical, Muppet-y take on the holidays. Great spirit (heh) and production values from Fallon and director Randall Einhorn. Read More

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4. Banana Republic’s Madcap Microseries Presents a Modern Travel Agency Living in the Analog Past

Jack Innanen handles 4 roles and brandishes a Crocodile Dundee-style bowie knife on the “adventure desk.” From the loopy travelers at COPE Global and Grand Nature, plus writer-director Jeffrey Scotti Schroeder. Read More

5. Marionettes Pull the Holiday Strings for CALPAK

OK, who wants to sit on Giant Puppet Santa’s lap? An oddly compelling early Xmas morsel from Bob Baker Marionette Theater, artist Jimmy Marble and digital creator Jillian Wheeler (who directed). Read More