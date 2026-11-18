Feedback Loop: How to Kill a Great Idea With Kindness

Just because someone has an opinion doesn't mean the work needs to change

by Natalia Zapata November 18, 2026 8:00 am 4 min read Share:

Jason Rosewell via Unsplash

We’ve all been there. Someone in the room presents an idea that gets everyone excited. It’s bold. It’s fresh. It’s stupid simple.

We agree to present it to the client, or it becomes the leading idea for a pitch. And that’s the exact moment the idea is destined to morph into a shadow of itself. As the stakes get higher and the pressure mounts, everything we loved about it, everything that made it fun, gave it a bite, suddenly becomes “too risky.”

And then comes the feedback. And then more feedback. Strategy wants to slightly change the wording (of course, how dare they adjust strategy to creative). Someone thinks the tone is a little too edgy for the brand. Someone else asks if we could make it more positive—what does this even mean and why is there always someone asking for this? Another person doesn’t get it, so let’s make the gag more obvious. And of course, someone says something just to prove they are paying attention in the meeting.

Every check-in starts to feel like a corporate battle, where you and your teammates are defending your idea, keeping it safe. But there are too many attackers, and coming from too many places. Everyone has an opinion. And every opinion becomes something we need to address.

We’ve created a culture where everyone feels they need to contribute something to the conversation. And sometimes, that means giving feedback for the sake of giving feedback. Because saying “I think it’s great as it is” doesn’t sound smart enough. And being critical or suggesting a change makes you sound more valuable in the corporate world.

But just because someone has an opinion doesn’t mean the work needs to change.

Don’t get me wrong. We must share the work and campaigns with people from different perspectives. Someone might spot something we completely missed, and a fresh pair of eyes can save us from making a terrible mistake.

But there’s a difference between feedback that makes an idea better and feedback that simply makes someone feel like they’ve contributed. And I think we sometimes confuse the two. The problem is that everyone is looking at the idea through their own biased agenda. Strategy wants it to be strategically perfect. The account crew wants the client to buy it. Creatives want it to be worthy of adding to their portfolios.

So we start making changes. Sanding off the edges. Making it more digestible, more likable. And that’s how we end up diluting an idea so much that at some point along the way, we look at it and can’t remember what we liked about it in the first place. It’s safe, sure. But who cares about it now?

And honestly, it’s one of the most frustrating things about working in advertising. Seeing an idea that could’ve been amazing slowly die. Not because it wasn’t good enough. But because we couldn’t stop touching it.

So how do we stop doing this?

First, we need to get better at differentiating personal opinions from actual problems. “I don’t like it” isn’t the same as “this doesn’t work.” And before changing something, we should ask ourselves whether the feedback is making the idea stronger or simply making it more appealing to one person’s POV.

We also need to stop implementing every comment just because. Feedback is there to challenge the work, not necessarily to change it.

And finally, we need to get more comfortable saying, “I think it’s great as it is.” Recognizing when something works is just as valuable as knowing how to improve it.

Of course, not every idea is perfect from the start. But if we want to make great work, we need to know when to stop fixing things that aren’t broken.

Because sometimes, the best feedback you can give is no feedback at all.

Related: In the Age of AI, Creative Feedback Requires the Human Touch More Than Ever