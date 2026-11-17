Buck's 'Bass x Machina' Title Sequence Delves Deep Into the Soul of the Series' Main Character

Western iconography and bold silhouettes drive the creative

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 17, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bass x Machina’s highly stylized opening title sequence arose from getting inside the mind of Bass Reeves, the titular focus of the Netflix animated series. Reeves escaped slavery and became a deputy U.S. Marshal, gunfighter, farmer, scout, tracker and railroad agent in the mid-1800s.

The visuals were created by Buck. Having worked with the streamer on a few projects over the years, the agency landed on imagining the sequence as a fever dream—“where history and something more nightmarish could coexist,” says Buck head of design Kenesha Sneed.

“The red, white and blue palette was a deliberate choice, connecting Bass’s complex relationship with his country and self-identity,” she explains.

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Visually, Buck culled from propaganda poster art, western iconography and graphic silhouettes. The agency harnessed a mixture of techniques, moving between graphic animation and hand-drawn celluloid.

“The fever dream concept gave us room to play with those different approaches without feeling tied to a single animation style,” says Sneed.

Much of the starting point came from understanding Bass’s story, partly gleaned from watching episodes while the series was still in development. This helped the team get a better sense of Bass himself, his motivations, as well as some of the show’s more nuanced themes.

“The fun challenge was finding a way to give audiences a sense of who Bass is and the world they’re about to step into, without giving too much away,” Sneed says.

An original track by Janelle Monáe accompanies the sequence and served as an inspiration, as the team received the music prior to viewing the show.

“A lot of our initial thinking was driven by the lyrics,” she says. “Once we started watching the show, we realized there were even more layers to explore and opportunities to bring the music and story together.”

Monae’s syncopation and pacing allowed Buck a certain rhythm to design against. One example is the “sh-sh-sh-sh-shadow” moment, with a portal of layered stars pulsing to the beat.

Buck also designed the Bass x Machina logo, with Max Vogel, Sneed’s counterpart at Buck’s NYC studio, led the effort.

Here, the team leaned into western-inspired typography using a distressed, worn finish.

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