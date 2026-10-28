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It's OK to Be a Hot Mess Sometimes, Maruchan Says

Serving up merch that gets what you're going through

by Shahnaz Mahmud
October 28, 2026
1:00 pm
2 min read
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In a bid to entice Gen Z, Maruchan’s Saucy Foods is acknowledging that being a hot mess is a part of its DNA.

The maker of instant Ramen and lunch noodles has partnered with Beyond Studios‘ creative director Cole Poska—known for his spins on branded merch—to devise a platform that includes clothing and a media campaign. Goodby Silverstein & Partners handled creative development.

The wearables include T-shirts and accessories that give fans permission to own their oft-messy lives. They sport lines like: “I spent all my money at the bar, at least I have Saucy Noods” and “I’m a hot mess with Saucy Noods.”

Three stylish young models pose against a pink sunset backdrop with orange props on the floor; white tee reads'SPENT ALL MY MONEY AT THE BAR,' pink hoodie says 'NAH...,' navy tee back says 'LATE NIGHT GOODS'.

The impetus arose from fans creating their own Maruchan designs. 

“That inspired us to give fans a (brand-sanctioned!) merch line in collaboration with iconic designer Space Boy Cole,” says Charlotte Cordova, director of communication strategy at GS&P. “The campaign centers on how Saucy Noods are there for you in your hot-mess moments. We’re showing up with activations that position Saucy Noods as the go-to food for those moments: on social, in AI responses, in rideshare apps and now with a merch line.”

“We told Cole that everything we made for this line should support people in their moments of mess, so it made sense to include things like a Hot Mess hoodie, under-eye patches and a migraine mask,” adds creative director Kate Baynham. “Maruchan will be there for you no matter what.”

The merch is available for a limited time in Maruchan’s TikTok Shop.

The campaign can be seen on Snapchat ads that run after 9 p.m., via Uber ads that land after 7 p.m. and in partnership with TikTok show Are You Okay?, which celebrates people’s messy lives.

Related: NYON Collab With ‘Sesame Street’ Brings a Nostalgic Feel to Fashion

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Shahnaz Mahmud
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Shahnaz Mahmud

Shahnaz Mahmud is a contributing writer to Muse by Clios.

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Clio Awards 2027 Call for Entries