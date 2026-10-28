It's OK to Be a Hot Mess Sometimes, Maruchan Says

Serving up merch that gets what you're going through

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 28, 2026 1:00 pm 2 min read Share:

In a bid to entice Gen Z, Maruchan’s Saucy Foods is acknowledging that being a hot mess is a part of its DNA.

The maker of instant Ramen and lunch noodles has partnered with Beyond Studios‘ creative director Cole Poska—known for his spins on branded merch—to devise a platform that includes clothing and a media campaign. Goodby Silverstein & Partners handled creative development.

The wearables include T-shirts and accessories that give fans permission to own their oft-messy lives. They sport lines like: “I spent all my money at the bar, at least I have Saucy Noods” and “I’m a hot mess with Saucy Noods.”

The impetus arose from fans creating their own Maruchan designs.

“That inspired us to give fans a (brand-sanctioned!) merch line in collaboration with iconic designer Space Boy Cole,” says Charlotte Cordova, director of communication strategy at GS&P. “The campaign centers on how Saucy Noods are there for you in your hot-mess moments. We’re showing up with activations that position Saucy Noods as the go-to food for those moments: on social, in AI responses, in rideshare apps and now with a merch line.”

“We told Cole that everything we made for this line should support people in their moments of mess, so it made sense to include things like a Hot Mess hoodie, under-eye patches and a migraine mask,” adds creative director Kate Baynham. “Maruchan will be there for you no matter what.”

The merch is available for a limited time in Maruchan’s TikTok Shop.

The campaign can be seen on Snapchat ads that run after 9 p.m., via Uber ads that land after 7 p.m. and in partnership with TikTok show Are You Okay?, which celebrates people’s messy lives.

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