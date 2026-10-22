Banana Republic's Madcap Microseries Presents a Travel Agency Living in the Past

Jack Innanen plays 4 roles—and he carries a knife

by David Gianatasio October 22, 2026 10:00 am 4 min read Share:

Gap Inc.’s Banana Republic takes a trip back in time with a micro-mockumentary series chronicling a travel agency where staffers rely on analog tech to get the job done.

Is it faxtastic? Let’s just say an amusing improv vibe drives the first two installments, stoking nostalgia that should resonate with a range of viewers—especially those who inhabited the Clinton years (or wish they had).

Comedian Jack Innanen (from Adults) shines in multiple roles, including the every-bro office manager, a lothario who sells cruise packages and the “adventure desk” guy brandishing a Crocodile Dundee-style hunting knife.

When a corporate drone (Taylor Ortega) arrives to modernize “The Agency,” everyone’s thrown into a tailspin. The second of five episodes, each running about 2 minutes, dropped today across social:

COPE Global and production studio Grand Nature developed the project. (They previously partnered on “The Scene,” a Marc Jacobs microseries starring Rachel Sennott. Writer/director Jeffrey Scotti Schroder and veteran cinematographer Sean Price Williams (famed for his handheld camera style) also contributed.

The team developed several ideas as a springboard based on Banana Republic’s desire to focus on “adventure.” One of these “was ‘The Last Travel Agency in NYC,'” Grand Nature CCO and executive producer Brianna Sedor tells Muse. “Travel agencies, to us, felt like a funny take on the concept of adventure. And the idea of analog being forced to modernize felt like a particularly relevant storyline given where we’re at in the world today.”

Of course, short brand series are having a moment, so “The Agency” represents a chance for the retailer to flex across a trending format.

“Across the board, audiences are viewing content and advertisements in less traditional ways, but especially younger people,” Sedor says. “They want more from their targeted content—which they should! Banana Republic was looking for a fresh approach to share the brand with the social-first generation in a way that resonates. This micro-series does just that.”

“The work we put into the writing of this was in service to those watching it and I think it shows. Putting TV-level writing into targeted content is so worth it. We want this to be enjoyable for everyone.”

But, why cast Innanen in multiple roles?

“Jack’s original claim to fame is on TikTok having conversations with himself as different characters,” she says. “He already plays multiple roles in his videos, and we wanted to capitalize on what he does best. Also, he is just the most charming and kindest person ever. He is amazing in Adults and Big Mistakes, so hiring him as an actor was a no brainer. It was a huge bonus when we realized he can play mockumentary as good as anyone on The Office.”

What’s more, a BTS element will come into play, with real crew members—Sedor included—appearing on camera.

“Everyone played heightened, or let’s call it satirical, versions of themselves,” she says. “It adds a lot of great assets for people to watch. Even though they’ve finished the series, there’s more content surrounding the show that they can keep binging. And even better, this is real BTS, which you don’t get that often with ads or content in general.”

CREDITS

Agency: COPE Global

Partner/ECDs: Adam Bracegirdle-Black, Tim Barnett

General Manager: Jim Nuttall

Creative Director: Ray Okudzeto

Executive Producer: Harvey Ascott

Producer: Xuxa Foti

Production Company: Grand Nature

Writer/Director: Jeffrey Scotti Schroeder

Writer/Executive Producer: Brianna Sedor

Executive Producer: Chris Abitbol

Managing Director: Max Fisher

Producers: Trevor Martin, Andres Carrillo

DP: Sean Price Williams

1st AC: Danny Flanagan

2nd ACs: Yasmeen Jawhar, Mia Tsuchida

2nd Unit DP: Bradley Virshup

B Cam 1st AC: Evan Werner

B Cam 2nd AC: Jorge Iglesias

VTR Operator: Javed S. Ali

DIT: James Jacob

Production Designer: Izabelle Garcia

Art Director: Grace Beck

Post Production: Avenues

Editor: Fin Melluish

Trailer Editor: Matthew Dilworth

Color: John Layton

Post Producer: Amanda Jenkins

BTS Editor: Carina Etae

VFX: Lukas Kunzmann

GFX: Guillaume Maurin-Belay

Sound: Natural Frequencies

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