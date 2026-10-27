Public Storage Tapped 4 Indie Filmmakers to Spin Horror Tales for Halloween

'Don't Watch' microdramas for Halloween. (That's the title. They want you to watch)

by David Gianatasio October 27, 2026 9:30 am 3 min read Share:

So, people pack away unspeakable horrors in self-storage units these days. Good to know.

Such facilities serve as springboards for “Don’t Watch,” a quartet of unsettling micro-tales from Public Storage and The Infinite Agency. Unlike Yahoo’s somewhat similar Halloween offering, which spoofed Hollywood tropes for laughs, this frightful foursome plays it straight with the suspense and scares.

So, if you like skeletal remains, creepy mannequins, unlucky charms and breathless chases through dark woods that you know won’t end well … you’re kind of weird.

Which is awesome. Because this stuff’s for you.

First, Emmy-winner Brandon Walker presents a collection of dusty, crusty remains that should have been left for dead:

Next, writer-director Elaine Frost wonders if grandma will “still be there.” Unfortunately, in the end, we find out.

In our third installment, from Eric Orange, we learn why taking an unreliable 51-year-old truck on a cross-country trek during Spooky Season is a freakishly bad idea.

“We wanted to make something scary that didn’t feel like an ad. Public Storage were great partners,” Orange tells Muse. “They trusted us filmmakers to bring the thrills in an unexpected way. Love when brands listen to their audiences and aren’t afraid to take risks. If you’re going to be on social media as a brand, you should be having fun.”

Finally, our second ad this week with puppets in prominent roles. The first one featured merry Xmas marionettes. Jesse Blanchard’s “Teddy” poses a more sinister scenario:

“Storage can be a very mundane industry. That’s why we love when brands like Public Storage are unafraid to make it fun and show off a personality rarely seen from their peers,” says agency ECD Tim McCarthy. “So, with the uprising of the horror genre, and the increase in popularity of longer-form content on social like microdramas, we thought Halloween was the perfect time to play up the spooky misconception about the service they offer.”

Remember: “These videos are scary—but storing your stuff with Public Storage never is.” (But if you watch these and decide to just keep cramming mementos in the attic, who can blame you?)

Related: Sarah Michelle Gellar Spoofs ‘Scream’ for Angry Orchard—and More Great Spooky Season Spots