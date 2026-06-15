Tootsie Roll's Mr. Owl Returns, With a Chameleon Pal in Tow
And the brand's true colors shine through
With a mascot craze gripping adland, Tootsie Roll has apparently concluded that two cute characters are better than one.
Last year, Mr. Owl—a mainstay of the candy brand’s spots dating back to the ’70s—returned in a big way. Now, he returns again, this time with a chameleon sidekick, in ads designed to hype Tootsie Roll’s array of flavors.
Developed by Schafer Condon Carter and Calabash Animation, this :30 makes great use of the lizard’s ability to change his skin pigmentation, which happenes each time he gobbles down Tootsie Rolls:
In real life, owls would probably eat chameleons. But let’s not dwell on that.
The work represents “the next chapter” of a long-running and popular commercial series, updating Tootsie Roll’s commercial schtick for “millennials who remember Mr. Owl from their childhood,” an agency rep tells Muse.
Of course, appeals to nostalgia rank right up there with mascots in the advertising arsenal. This initiative delivers in that regard, and its whimsical (but not too silly) tone feels compelling enough to intrigue viewers who didn’t grow up with the campaign.
“Mr. Owl is here to say there is much more to Tootsie Roll than just the original chocolatey flavor. Tootsie Rolls also come in cherry, orange, lime, lemon, vanilla, with many more flavors and products waiting to be discovered,” the rep says.
He’ll communicate that message in coming weeks across connected TV, Youtube and social media.
CREDITS
Creative Agency: Schafer Condon Carter
Chief Creative Officer – Craig Miller
Senior Copywriter – Sam Blanc
Senior Art Director – Alison Quagliato
Executive Producer – Dennis Bannon
Chief Client Officer – Amy Cesta
Account Director – Allie Mayer
Strategist – Dane McDonald
Senior Project Manager – Nicole Sullenger
Production: Calabash Animation
Director – Wayne Brejcha
Producer – Sean Henry
Production Manager – Diane Grider
Lead 2D Animator – Jeff Mika
Lead 2D Animator – David Schuttenhelm
Compositor – Chris Blake
3D Animator – Nick Oropeza
Sound Design: Noisefloor Ltd.
Sound Design/Mix – Stosh Tuszynski
Music – Devin Delaney
Post Sound Producer – Cory Coken