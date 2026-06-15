Tootsie Roll's Mr. Owl Returns, With a Chameleon Pal in Tow

And the brand's true colors shine through

by David Gianatasio June 15, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

With a mascot craze gripping adland, Tootsie Roll has apparently concluded that two cute characters are better than one.

Last year, Mr. Owl—a mainstay of the candy brand’s spots dating back to the ’70s—returned in a big way. Now, he returns again, this time with a chameleon sidekick, in ads designed to hype Tootsie Roll’s array of flavors.

Developed by Schafer Condon Carter and Calabash Animation, this :30 makes great use of the lizard’s ability to change his skin pigmentation, which happenes each time he gobbles down Tootsie Rolls:

In real life, owls would probably eat chameleons. But let’s not dwell on that.

The work represents “the next chapter” of a long-running and popular commercial series, updating Tootsie Roll’s commercial schtick for “millennials who remember Mr. Owl from their childhood,” an agency rep tells Muse.

Of course, appeals to nostalgia rank right up there with mascots in the advertising arsenal. This initiative delivers in that regard, and its whimsical (but not too silly) tone feels compelling enough to intrigue viewers who didn’t grow up with the campaign.

“Mr. Owl is here to say there is much more to Tootsie Roll than just the original chocolatey flavor. Tootsie Rolls also come in cherry, orange, lime, lemon, vanilla, with many more flavors and products waiting to be discovered,” the rep says.

He’ll communicate that message in coming weeks across connected TV, Youtube and social media.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Schafer Condon Carter

Chief Creative Officer – Craig Miller

Senior Copywriter – Sam Blanc

Senior Art Director – Alison Quagliato

Executive Producer – Dennis Bannon

Chief Client Officer – Amy Cesta

Account Director – Allie Mayer

Strategist – Dane McDonald

Senior Project Manager – Nicole Sullenger

Production: Calabash Animation

Director – Wayne Brejcha

Producer – Sean Henry

Production Manager – Diane Grider

Lead 2D Animator – Jeff Mika

Lead 2D Animator – David Schuttenhelm

Compositor – Chris Blake

3D Animator – Nick Oropeza

Sound Design: Noisefloor Ltd.

Sound Design/Mix – Stosh Tuszynski

Music – Devin Delaney

Post Sound Producer – Cory Coken