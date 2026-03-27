Why Brand Mascots Are Hotter Than Ever

With FIFA, Nike, Apple, the Dulux doggo and more

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 27, 2026 7:00 am 3 min read Share:

In the current climate where social media feeds are over-saturated, attend spans shrink and much of what gets distributed bleeds together, brand mascots are having a moment. In a cluttered media landscape, they help products and services stand out and heighten consumer appeal. So says marcom expert Mitch Monson ECD of creative and partnerships at Sibling Rivalry.

“Mascots are one of the most powerful ways to build distinctive brand assets and things people recognize without thinking,” says Monson. “They create instant familiarity and emotional connection. Which means your brand doesn’t have to reintroduce itself every time.”

Consistency in voice is key. But Monson also points to something deeper.

“Differentiation is not a luxury, it’s actually survival,” he says. “A mascot isn’t a shortcut to personality. It’s a commitment to having one. The ones that win will treat them like intellectual property and something you build, protect and grow over years, not quarters.”

Here, Muse looks at brands building campaigns around their mascots to provide that link for the long term.

Dulux and Dorothy

As of this week, the Dulux dog is back! The U.K. paint brand ushered in a new era for its mascot, which first appeared 65 years ago. Dorothy, newly-named, appears as a puppy front and center of the brand’s new ads. In this film, she adorably shakes off Dulux paint colors from her shaggy coat:

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FIFA Heroes

The game, launching at the end of April, features some of the greatest footballers of today against mythological creatures, the official FIFA World Cup mascots and players from the past.

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Bachan’s Octo

The Japanese barbecue sauce rolled out its biggest campaign to date: “Look for the Octopus” with creative partner, Barrett Hofherr. Bachan’s first-ever national campaign places its red octopus mascot, Octo, right up front:

Svedka’s Fembot

She made a Super Bowl return after first appearing over a decade ago. The vodka brand was acquired by Sazerac, which mandated her resurrection. She got a love interest, Brobot. Fembot will continue to be the face of the Svedka brand.

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Nike’s Swooshman

The sneaker brand brings back its super hero mascot, Swooshman, who made his bizarro debut in the ’90s, ushering in Nike Sports Entertainment.

Firefox’s Kit

Then there’s this web browser’s effort to make navigation easier:

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Apple’s Lil Finder Guy

This adorbs mini blue man was created to promote the new MacBook Neo on TikTok. Muse did a l’il writeup, which you can read here.