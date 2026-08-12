Google Pixel Eliminates Digital Distractions—Even Hoop Updates From Steph Curry

Folks personify all manner of online interruptions that intrude on your day

by David Gianatasio August 12, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Steph Curry’s starred in countless highlight reels through the years. But he can’t pass muster with Google Pixel’s HiLight feature, as we learn in ads that break today.

Available on Pixel 11 phones, the handset’s HiLight LED alerts users when favorite contacts reach out. Communications from non-faves simply have to wait, eliminating unwanted interruptions from the unfiltered interwebs.

In the clip below, Curry personifies one familiar digital distraction. He dribbles up to a restaurant window, announcing: “Live update! Game 2 is heading into overtime!”

Two diners engaged in conversation appear not to hear what says. Dozens of other folks spouting hackneyed iSpeak also fail to catch their attention.

“I like your vacation photos! I like your cat photos!” one proclaims.

“Hey! I sent you a friend request! We have two friends in common!” another screams.

“Local resident, donate to my campaign?” pleads a politician with plastic hair.

It’s amusing and instantly relatable, a lively Apple-style demo hyping HiLight’s real-world utility.

MJZ director Craig Gillespie captures a believable sense of calm-inside-the-storm, balancing loud humor with quieter moments inside the eatery. Those are all real actors, btw. No AI peeps to add further disruption.

“This spot comes at a time when consumers are experiencing growing digital overwhelm and are actively seeking purpose, setting boundaries and redefining their relationship with technology,” a rep tells Muse. “The campaign showcases how Pixel 11 serves as the ultimate solution to helping users stay connected to what matters while maintaining a healthy balance with tech.”

Developed in-house, the campaign will run globally across broadcast, OLV and social, with retail extensions in the mix.

Related: Google Pixel 10 Says: Don’t Be Wicked at the Cinema

CREDITS

Production Co: MJZ

Director: Craig Gillespie with pickup support from Nick Ball, Rocky Morton & Miles Gillespie

Editorial: Stay True Films

POST/VFX: Shepherd VFX

Color Grade: Royal Muster

Sound Design: Field Day

Music: Good Ear Music Supervision

Audio Post: Field Day

Song: “Good Thing” by Role Model