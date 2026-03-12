The Experiment's a Success! Billie's Lab Work Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week
With Gap, Calvin Klein, McDonald's and Coca-Cola
The Best: Billie Makes Its Pitch in the Grooviest Research Lab of All Time
The personal-care brand goes all in on retro-futurism. The visual palette’s tres-fab, featuring all manner of goofy cartoonish tech (plus bubbles) to tease the eyes and ears. It’s razor sharp and “dolphin smooth.”
And in no particular order…
Gap Celebrates Rites of Spring With Young Miko
The Puerto Rican rapper becomes the latest culture star to strut in one of Gap’s dance-powered extravaganzas. This hip, artsy approach packs some sass. It makes a tuneful case for unity (and sweatshirts!) with phat beats and happy feet. Bethany Vargas directed.
Dakota Johnson Shows Some Skin for Calvin Klein
This one made headlines, with DJ wearing her Calvins and little else in billiard-table and swimming-pool scenarios. “Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing,” she says.
McDonald’s Invites You to ‘Confess,’ Reality-TV Style
Yum! A tasty serving of reality show tropes in a fast-food universe. Love Island’s Olandria Carthen stars in the breezy promo film, and a McD’s confessional is coming soon to a location near you. From Golin and We Are Social.
Coca-Cola Transforms Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ Into World Cup Anthem
J Balvin, Amber Mark, Travis Barker and Steve Vai contributed to this reworking of the synth-driven ’80s thumper. It’s presented in a throwback anime scenario for max nostalgia (though there’s hella modern muscle on display).