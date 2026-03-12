The Experiment's a Success! Billie's Lab Work Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Gap, Calvin Klein, McDonald's and Coca-Cola

by David Gianatasio March 12, 2026

The personal-care brand goes all in on retro-futurism. The visual palette’s tres-fab, featuring all manner of goofy cartoonish tech (plus bubbles) to tease the eyes and ears. It’s razor sharp and “dolphin smooth.”

The Puerto Rican rapper becomes the latest culture star to strut in one of Gap’s dance-powered extravaganzas. This hip, artsy approach packs some sass. It makes a tuneful case for unity (and sweatshirts!) with phat beats and happy feet. Bethany Vargas directed.

This one made headlines, with DJ wearing her Calvins and little else in billiard-table and swimming-pool scenarios. “Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing,” she says.

Yum! A tasty serving of reality show tropes in a fast-food universe. Love Island’s Olandria Carthen stars in the breezy promo film, and a McD’s confessional is coming soon to a location near you. From Golin and We Are Social.

J Balvin, Amber Mark, Travis Barker and Steve Vai contributed to this reworking of the synth-driven ’80s thumper. It’s presented in a throwback anime scenario for max nostalgia (though there’s hella modern muscle on display).