Timothée Chalamet Laces Up for Adidas in Week's Top Spot

With Apple, Tecate, Quo, Stanley Steemer

by David Gianatasio May 14, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Chalamet, Celebs Hit the Street for Adidas Ahead of World Cup

Smuggler director Mark Malloy and agency Lola create a soccer-obsessed universe with Timothée Chalamet as its focal point. Dude delivers a magnetic performance bristling with energy, grit and humor. Even Messi, Bad Bunny and Jude Bellingham can’t steal Tim’s thunder. Read More

And in no particular order…

College Students Seeking Inspo Turn to Apple

When you’re burning the midnight oil, but run short of ideas, Apple wants to be your study buddy so bad. From TBWA\Media Arts Lab and directing duo Rubberband (Jason Sondock and Simon Davis). Read More

Play

How Tecate Stirred Pride on the High Seas

This politically charged initiative from BBDO broke more than a year ago. It won 4 Grands at Tuesday’s Clio Awards, cementing its status as an audacious classic. Remember, it’s the “Gulf of MEXICO.” Who’d call it anything else? Read More

Watch Quo’s Adorable Octopus Get the Job Done

Papaya Films and director Richard Hunter embrace the brand mascot craze, bringing the AI-enhanced phone system’s multitasking mollusk to life. Read More

‘Dirt Balls’ Headline for Stanley Steemer

If they gave awards for portraying clods of carpet crud, the actors in these self-consciously strident ads would clean up. From Bandolier Media. Read More