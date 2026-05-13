Not the Loudest Voice in the Room: 4 Ways Quieter Ad Leaders Can Build a Presence

Beating the bluster bias

by Dimas Adiwiyoto May 13, 2026 10:30 am 4 min read Share:

I’m never the loudest person in the room. Honestly, I’m usually the quietest.

Early in my career, I wondered if that would be a problem. In an industry where presence can feel tied to volume, and confidence is often judged by how quickly or loudly you speak, I wasn’t always sure where I fit in.

That bias isn’t just in my head. Harvard Business Review noted that extroverted leaders are often favored in hiring and promotion decisions. They are perceived as more dynamic than introverts, even though quieter leaders can be more effective in certain settings.

For me, that question of who gets seen as “leader-like” also has a cultural layer. Growing up in Indonesia, it learned that the polite thing to do was to let elders, or people considered more important, speak first. And I was taught that sometimes I should speak only when asked. Silence was not weakness. It was respect. I did not realize until later how much of that I carried with me.

Over the past 20 years, I’ve learned that leadership isn’t about volume—it’s about showing up more intentionally. The goal is not to show off a bigger personality. It’s about building authority and trust while making your thinking resonate in a way people can see, hear and act on.

Here are four strategies that can help quieter ad leaders and more introverted execs get seen and heard in our industry:

Put yourself where others can see you

I used to be the kid who sat in the back of the classroom and proved myself through my work. But good work doesn’t always speak for itself in a meeting room if no one notices you’re there.

Where you position yourself in the space matters. For me, that means sitting closer to the front or center of the room rather than on the sidelines.

It sounds like a small shift. But being in a position where people can see you changes how others perceive you. If you’re physically removed from the conversation, it’s harder to take part. Visibility starts before you say anything, with choosing to be seen.

Come ready to contribute

Being quiet or introverted doesn’t make you passive. It means you need to be more prepared if you want to excel in a group discussion.

Before meetings, I write down two or three things I’m prepared to discuss. These might be points of view, questions, concerns or issues I believe the team needs to decide. The point isn’t to force myself to talk. It’s to make sure I’m ready to add value when the moment comes.

If you’re invited to a meeting and don’t know your role, ask. There’s a reason you’re there. And if there isn’t, that’s worth knowing too. In an AI world, no one’s value is simply “taking notes.” Your value involves judgment, perspective and contribution. So decide what you want to contribute in advance to help you jump in.

Don’t just listen—watch

When I’m not speaking, I’m listening. But I’m also watching the room. I pay attention to body language, tension and the people who may be agitated, annoyed or holding back, even if they’re trying not to show it.

Watching with intention is a way of gathering information. Often, the person talking the most isn’t the one who best understands others’ perspectives to guide team thinking and move the group forward. Noticing who hasn’t been heard, or what concern hasn’t been named, can help build trust if you’re willing to call it out and make it part of your contribution.

Use your voice to bring other voices in

I often reach out to younger employees or quiet team members who may be afraid to speak up. Leadership isn’t just making sure your own voice is heard. It’s noticing whose voice is missing and creating room for more points of view.

When the same leaders or personalities dominate every room, teams can fall into repetitive patterns. Decisions may happen faster, but lack innovation. In advertising, that can lead to narrower ideas, repeated blind spots and campaigns shaped by the loudest voice rather than by the team’s full intelligence.

Our industry doesn’t need fewer bold voices. Those will always be important. But it does need a broader understanding of what leadership looks like in action. It needs more ways besides speaking the loudest for people to contribute meaningfully.

When we expand what’s valued to incorporate different ways communicating and leading, we build stronger teams, make better decisions and create better work.