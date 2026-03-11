Gap Celebrates Rites of Spring With Young Miko

'Wassup' gets a music-video reboot

by David Gianatasio March 11, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Gap’s spring campaign starring Young Miko feels especially on point in a world informed by countless shades of grey. Here, GapSweats light and dark are on display, modeled by Miko and a troupe of dancers. A reworked version of her track “Wassup” drives the action.

The minimalist, mainly monochromatic styling and Bethany Vargas’ straight-ahead direction lets the moves, choreographed by Zoi Tatopoulos, ripple with positive energy. Tension builds and releases with each step and spin.

“We’re meeting audiences where culture is happening now through music, movement and storytelling,” says brand CMO Fabiola Torres.

Moreover, the 3-minute spot, “Sweats Like This,” arrives “at a defining moment for Latin music—a genre that has long shaped global culture and how people dress, dance and express themselves across generations.” Torres says.

Stylistically, Gap’s song-and-dance extravaganzas serve as signposts for unity and good vibes, viewed through the lens of youthful fashion. Troye Sivan’s “Get Loose” from 2024 started the trend, with last year’s mega-viral offering from Katseye taking the aesthetic to a new level.

“Music creates unity,” says Torres. “It transcends language, sparks joy and brings people together. That shared energy is at the heart of this campaign.”

In these oft-divisive times, Gap’s approach—and Miko’s effort in particular—seems especially on point. It’s in sync with Bad Bunny’s historic halftime show.

Both BB and Miko hail from Puerto Rico. Through their art, these performers deliver a powerful message, with beats and moves lifting the spirit and sharing inclusives point of view.

They help align brands with Gen-Zers seeking to subvert hurtful politics and celebrate nuanced ideas and diverse societies that transcend outmoded constrictions of black and white.