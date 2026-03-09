Coca-Cola Transforms Van Halen's 'Jump' Into World Cup Anthem

With J Balvin, Amber Mark and more

by David Gianatasio March 9, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

We wouldn’t have imagined Van Halen’s synth-soaked ’80s fave “Jump” as a FIFA World Cup anthem. But Coca-Cola heard something pitch perfect in the track (heh) and tapped A-list talent for a frenetic version hyping the summer’s global sports extravaganza.

J Balvin, Amber Mark, Travis Barker and Steve Vai contribute vocals, beats and guitar licks. There’s a throwback-anime-style music video to boot:

“Music for me has always been about bringing people from different countries and cultures together—and ‘Jump’ is all about that shared energy,” Balvin says in campaign materials. “From the football stands to watching at home, everyone knows that moment when emotions are high and you’re jumping for greatness.”

The tune captures an unabashedly triumphant mood that feels in sync with the Cup. This version sounds nostalgic yet fresh, an instant earworm across generations.

“Partnering with Coca-Cola on their anthem for FIFA World Cup 2026 felt natural,” Balvin says. “It’s about hype, energy and creating something that feels real. This song is about celebrating life and living in the moment.”