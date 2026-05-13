Miller Lite Seeks World Cup Watch Party MVPs

They deserve oversized Matchball coolers

by David Gianatasio May 13, 2026 11:00 am 1 min read Share:

All MVP trophies should hold 12 cans of beer and keep them refreshingly chilled, don’t you think? Miller Lite and Mischief @ No Fixed Address oblige in a FIFA World Cup push that features an extra-large “MVP Matchball” that’s also a cooler.

“This summer is a massive moment for soccer and beer fans alike,” says Courtney Benedict, VP of marketing at Miller Lite Brands. “The Matchball is our way of celebrating and rewarding the fans who bring the traditions and unmatched energy to every watch party.”

Fans can buy a limited-edition Matchball for $19.75 online—priced thusly because the brand launched 51 years ago—or nominate pals for a chance to win the beery branded orb.

What constitutes a Miller MVP? Installing a new TV adds value:

And saving seats at the bar earns points:

All in all, it’s a neat way to keep Miller Lite top of mind as the global soccer extravaganza zips down the pitch. That’s Matchball’s a kicky collectible.