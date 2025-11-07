Shelter Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

Plus: Plymouth Rock, Heetch, NMDP and Lego

by David Gianatasio November 7, 2025 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

In This Charity Appeal, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Takes on Deeper Meaning

Among a blizzard of holiday ads, this stunner fell somewhat under the radar. That’s a shame, because it flips expectations, inverts tropes and finds the perfect ironic use for an overplayed ’80s anthem. The week’s best, from Don’t Panic London, backing Shelter in the U.K.

And in no particular order…

Talkin’ Turkey: Plymouth Rock Drops a Gabby Gobbler

This turkey’s a little tough. Heh. And it’s not afraid to peck away at its own reflection in your windscreen. Feathers fly thanks to McKinney and Denim directors Mark Potoka and Matt Spicer.

Pigeons Flap Their Gums for Heetch, the Ridesharing App

More birdbrained foolishness, this time with pigeons from France. But they’re not the kind of pigeons who pay too much for ridesharing apps. The “wild, bro” line steals it. From BETC Paris.

Here’s the Most Rockin’ Blood Cancer PSA Ever

From cell-therapy nonprofit NMDP and Tombras. It’s got a wild ’80s puppet singing lead. Ridiculous, relatable, hopeful. Crank up the volume for one of the year’s most memorably raucous health campaigns.

Lego Builds Holiday Message With Tons of Bricks and Lionel Richie’s ‘Hello’

“Is it play you’re looking for?” Well, is it? A fanciful, slightly creepy Xmas excursion from Lego that features 200+ animated figures made from everyone’s fave toy bricks.

