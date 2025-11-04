Here's the Most Rockin' Blood Cancer PSA Ever

It's got a wild '80s puppet singing lead

by David Gianatasio November 4, 2025 9:25 am 1 min read

Cell-therapy nonprofit NMDP rocks hard—with an ’80s MTV-style puppet singing lead—in this engaging PSA created with Tombras.

“Cancer will touch almost everyone at some point. It’s become so common that many people, especially younger audiences, tune it out,” says agency GCD Heather Thrash. “Breaking through that wall of awkward discomfort is how we save lives.”

Now, turn it up!

“Our goal was to meet people where they are—relaxing at home, watching TV or scrolling online, distracted—and make them stop for something that truly matters,” says Erica Jensen, SVP, strategy and advancement at NMDP.

“This PSA does that with creativity, humor and heart—but also with purpose. Every new person who joins the registry could be the donor who saves a life.”

The relatable workplace setting and positive energy should resonate. The approach suggests that no one goes solo when battling health threats thanks to science and our fellow humans.

Tombras collaborated with Bob Industries directors Spencer Susser and Daniel Campos on the project, which launches this week across various video platforms.