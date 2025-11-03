Talkin' Turkey: Plymouth Rock Drops a Gabby Gobbler

This bird gets the last word on home and car insurance

by David Gianatasio November 3, 2025

“Tomorrow, me and my friends are gonna peck up your windshield. There’s a turkey in there lookin’ at us funny.”

Of course, the blue-faced bird-brain might just be gaping at his own reflection.

From a human perspective, it hardly matters. Auto insurance is required, and Plymouth Rock positions itself as the go-to provider in adverts dropping today from McKinney.

Just rush the feathered freak with a gravy boat. That’ll scare him off.

Next, a tree threatens to fall on a house. There’s also a talking squirrel, because natch.

“Life in the Northeast can be wild—everything from surprise storms to wildlife determined to derail your day,” McKinney ECD Will Dean tells Muse. “Our creative team unearthed the wildest examples—including reports of gangs of wild turkeys taking over areas of suburban New Jersey–and the scripts naturally flowed from there.”

Aiming for a “dry tone paired with absurd visuals,” the work illustrates the insurance company’s new “Keep Calm and Rock On” mantra, he says.

Leaning into regional absurdities feels right for the brand. Plymouth Rock often trades on oddball humor, notably with its “Bostonians” sitcom sendup and this raucous riff with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

Here, both turkey and tree began as actors in prosthetics filmed in front of a green screen, then composited into the shots. Puppeteers controlled the bodies, with heads and voices added in post.

“The result feels real and grounded, enhancing the deadpan humor,” Dean says.

The turkey sings in social posts. Something to be thankful for?

Denim’s Mark Potoka and Matt Spicer (aka MAMA) directed.