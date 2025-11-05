Pigeons Flap Their Gums for Heetch, the Ridesharing App
Winged wordplay from BETC Paris
They’re pigeons, not pigeons, OK?
They ruffle their feathers, coo and strut on the sidewalk. Sometimes they eat trash (don’t judge).
But they will not pay ridiculous prices for ridesharing.
BETC Paris makes that last point crystal clear in a series of engaging animated spots for Heetch.
Of course, they also fly, and don’t actually need to book rides in combustion-powered vehicles to get from place to place.
But as we said, they’re pigeons. And therefore not so bright.
That bro bird’s radical, dude!
“We wanted to tackle the topic of price without falling into a dry demonstration,” says agency ECD Olivier Aumard. “So, we chose absurdity as a tool for honesty. If even pigeons start questioning their own pigeon-ness, you know it’s serious.”
The work rolls out this week across social, digital and radio.
CREDITS
Brand: Heetch
Brand Managers: Renaud Berthe, Hector Gruyer, Benjamin Sousa
Ad Agency: BETC Paris
Agency Managers: Mathieu Laugier, Aude Devaux, Lara Lefort
Chief Creative Officer: Stephane xiberras
Executive Creative Director: Olivier Aumard
Art Director: Romain Touze
Copywriter: Rafael Berdugo
TV Producer: Sebastien Lintingre
Production Company: Soldats
Executive Producer: Cedric Barus
Director: Mehdi Alavi