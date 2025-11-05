Pigeons Flap Their Gums for Heetch, the Ridesharing App

Winged wordplay from BETC Paris

by David Gianatasio November 5, 2025 2:15 pm 1 min read Share:

They’re pigeons, not pigeons, OK?

They ruffle their feathers, coo and strut on the sidewalk. Sometimes they eat trash (don’t judge).

But they will not pay ridiculous prices for ridesharing.

BETC Paris makes that last point crystal clear in a series of engaging animated spots for Heetch.

Of course, they also fly, and don’t actually need to book rides in combustion-powered vehicles to get from place to place.

But as we said, they’re pigeons. And therefore not so bright.

That bro bird’s radical, dude!

“We wanted to tackle the topic of price without falling into a dry demonstration,” says agency ECD Olivier Aumard. “So, we chose absurdity as a tool for honesty. If even pigeons start questioning their own pigeon-ness, you know it’s serious.”

The work rolls out this week across social, digital and radio.

CREDITS

Brand: Heetch

Brand Managers: Renaud Berthe, Hector Gruyer, Benjamin Sousa

Ad Agency: BETC Paris

Agency Managers: Mathieu Laugier, Aude Devaux, Lara Lefort

Chief Creative Officer: Stephane xiberras

Executive Creative Director: Olivier Aumard

Art Director: Romain Touze

Copywriter: Rafael Berdugo

TV Producer: Sebastien Lintingre

Production Company: Soldats

Executive Producer: Cedric Barus

Director: Mehdi Alavi