Shear Absurdity: K18's Huge NYC Hairball Tops the Week's Best Ads

With Confused.com, Liquid Death, Kalshi and Samaritans

by David Gianatasio August 13, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Our Top 5 ads of the week, ranked by the Clios’ staff…

Bestie: Here’s the Story Behind That Giant Hairball K18 Rolled Around NYC

No need to comb the streets seeking new experiences when K18’s 10-foot-tall hairball could zip by at any minute. Even world-weary New Yorkers stopped, stared and shared footage of the thing—packing 161 BILLION strands!—as it rolled to Sephora in the Meatpacking District. Big hair-doings from Uncommon Creative Studio. Read More

2. Confused.com’s Precocious Puppets Will Have You ‘Laughing Til the Cows Come Home’

This stop-motion goodness from Leo U.K. and BlinkInk boasts sharp scripts with a cynical edge as they skewer English idioms. Yes, the early bird gets the worm. But imagine how the latter feels. Read More

3. TIE – Bathroom Humor: Liquid Death Looks Out for No. 2

You could win a “Buttler” for your very own home. Can you guess what he likes to clean? The work hypes Goodwipes damp t.p. scented with Liquid Death’s sCREAM Soda flavor. Puts the ass in classy. Read More

3. TIE – Kalshi Explains Itself—and Serves the World’s Longest Sandwich

They supersized it. Agency Es Muy Good, MJZ director Tom Kuntz and DOP Hoyte van Hoytema created a submarine sandwich that feeds hundreds (maybe thousands) and snakes up a tree. Read More

3. TIE – Samaritans Ireland Asks the Public to Donate Their Voicemails to Help Save Lives

Messages of hope need space to be heard. So, Droga5 let the public know that Samaritans are ready to help 24/7/365. Bold OOH and social posts asked folks to put the charity’s info on their outgoing voicemails. Read More