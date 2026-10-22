Scary Good! Yahoo's Horror Hijinks Lead the Week's Best Work

350Action, Cerveza Victoria, Kalshi and OTP Bank round out our Top 5

by David Gianatasio October 22, 2026 11:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s our roundup of the 5 best campaigns, chosen by the Clios staff…

Bestie: Yahoo Scares Up Email Horror Stories for Halloween

Conscious Minds spoofs scary fare like Psycho and Sinners with “TS;DR: Too Scary; Didn’t Read.” There’s plenty of silly screaming and vexed vampires across these social snippets, which serve as a sequel to the brand’s Halloween hoopla from last year. Read More

2. This Statue of Ron DeSantis Melts Dead Away to Illustrate the Dangers of Climate Change

Who’d want to see a life-sized likeness of Florida’s hard-right Republican governor dissolve into a pool of sludge, leaving a freakish skull and withered limbs behind? We cannot imagine! From advocacy group 350Action, M ss ng P eces and Uncommon Creative Studio. Read More

3. Cerveza Victoria Created a Tribute With Hummingbirds for Mexico’s Day of the Dead

Wieden+Kennedy and the animators at The Youth help forever connections take wing in this sweet mix of live-action and stop-motion techniques. Juan Gabriel’s mariachi ballad “Amor Eterno” provides a suitably uplifting soundtrack. Read More

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4. From Crime Scenes to Spaceshots, OTP Bank’s Got You Covered

Droga5 Dublin and director Thomas Ormonde get way, way out for a series of spots that illustrate OTP’s readiness to help customers in almost any situation. If you lose your credit card while orbiting Saturn, that’s good to know. Read More

5. This Handy Device From Kalshi Lets NBA Viewers Block All Mentions of LeBron James

Kalshi swears the King Blocker 9000 really works, using an HDMI plug-in format to mute every variation of LeBron’s name on digital media. Bronny got the last word, however, as his 76ers beat the Knicks in NYC the day this campaign went live. Read More