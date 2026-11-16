Hot Dogging Into the Hockey Hall of Fame

How POM and Cossette are making the case for hockey's most unlikely legend

by Patrick Seymour November 16, 2026 5:00 pm 4 min read Share:

In 2016, the Florida Panthers arrived in Montreal, played the Canadiens, and found pizza waiting for them after the game. Normally, that wouldn’t make headlines. Except Montreal’s arena dogs are legendary. According to Sports Illustrated, the players were steamed. Apparently, their rookie equipment manager had placed the wrong order. It took a long time for the team to forgive him. That might be the best review a hot dog has ever received.

Their legend goes back decades. Former NHL star Luc Robitaille has recounted the story of Wayne Gretzky giving the Los Angeles Kings’ equipment manager money to bring back 48 Montreal hot dogs for the team. The toastés—aka toasties—were already a fixture at the old Forum. And when the Canadiens moved to their new home in 1996, even the grill that prepared them reportedly made the trip.

In a city where hockey history is taken very seriously, that feels like a pretty strong endorsement. For anyone who hasn’t had one, a toastie is not some outrageous gourmet creation. It’s a hot dog in a bun that’s grilled until it’s golden and buttery on both sides. Simple. Messy.

Absolutely the sort of thing you plan your intermission around. Over the years, the dogs have become a ritual for home fans, visiting players and journalists who have arguably spent as much time discussing them as draft picks or minor league call ups.

And that got us thinking: If the Hockey Hall of Fame exists to recognize hockey’s greatest legends, why hasn’t anyone nominated the snack that has been part of the game for generations?

Then there’s POM Bakery, whose name stands for Pride of Montreal. There’s a lovely bit of truth in that name. The famous toasted POM bun is an essential part of what makes the Bell Centre hot dog the Bell Centre hot dog. It’s a brand with Montreal pride built right into its identity, helping to build an icon for fans all over the league.

It felt like an obvious idea. Which is often the fun part.

Together, POM and Cossette Montreal launched “The Hall of Fame Toastie,” a petition asking the Hockey Hall of Fame to recognize this local legend. An actual petition. With real purpose.

Because a hot dog with this much history deserves more than a passing mention between periods. The timing was hard to resist. As the hockey world celebrated a new class of Hall of Fame inductees, we were making the case for a candidate without a single goal, save or penalty minute

to its name. Our creative approach was to treat the nomination with all the conviction of a genuine hockey debate, while letting the ridiculousness of the premise do its thing.

We didn’t have to manufacture the folklore. It was already there. The Athletic had written about toastie as a cherished institution for visiting teams. Sports Illustrated had documented that

dressing room pizza disappointment. And NHL media had celebrated their return to the press box in 2021 as if a missing piece of hockey culture had finally come home.

Of course, there’s one more detail: The Hockey Hall of Fame is in Toronto. Home of the Maple Leafs. Montréal’s biggest rivals. We couldn’t have asked for a better away game for a Montréal original.

Now we’re inviting fans, players, and anyone who’s ever eaten a toastie with one eye on the scoreboard to sign at HallOfFameToastie.com.

We know the Hall is usually reserved for people who’ve changed the game. But this little hot dog has gone undefeated during every intermission.

It’s already a legend in Montréal. We figured it was time to make it official in The Hall.

Related: Anthony Zucconi of the NHL on Sports as High-Stakes Drama