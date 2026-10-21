Yahoo Scares Up Email Horror Stories for Halloween

This stuff's TS;DR: 'Too Scary; Didn't Read'

by David Gianatasio October 21, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Is anything more terrifying than a workplace colleague or supervisor responding to your email with one word or letter followed by a period?

Well, yes. Many things. Still, given the right circumstances—while prepping a big report, requesting a raise or planning the company Halloween party—it can make your blood run cold.

Yahoo and Conscious Minds play on such white-collar fears in the first of three Spooky Season social shorts below. It’s part of a silly series dubbed “TS;DR: Too Scary; Didn’t Read,” which sends up Hollywood horror tropes.

With those pipes, she’s executive material, K?

Next, more ear-shredding screams as a missed message from school precipitates a freaky shower scene:

Finally, we learn that even vampires must present confirmation emails to attend the hottest All Hallows bash:

The campaign broke yesterday across most social platforms. It follows last year’s “The Horrors of Reply All.” Such efforts score by lampooning our shared techno fears and positioning Yahoo Mail as a light in the creepy-campy darkness.

Related: e.l.f.’s ‘Magical Sisters,’ Bill Murray’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Riff and More Halloween Highlights