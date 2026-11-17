Coles Helps You Serve Deception for Xmas (Tell Them You Made the Meal From Scratch!)

Repping Australia, Tasmania and Singapore

by Ads of the World November 17, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s our weekly roundup of great work from far and wide, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Coles, ‘Take the Credit This Christmas’

Agency: Smith St

Homemade? Of course it is. Coles celebrates the fine art of festive deception, as Aussies intercept delivery drivers and stash packages before guests arrive so everyone assumes their spread was made from scratch. It’s all set to Buster Poindexter’s cheeky “Zat You, Santa Claus,” with the grocer happily letting shoppers hog the glory. Your secret’s safe with Coles. Read More

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Tourism Tasmania, ‘Not Really for Tourists’

Agency: BMF Australia

Ever waited two hours for a viral pastry? Tasmania would like a word. Tourism Tasmania’s cheekily titled “Not Really for Tourists” follows a man who chases a never-ending pastry queue across the city and even the ocean. Finally, he finds something far more meaningful on the island. Don’t worry, visitors are still welcome. Just leave the influencer itinerary at home. Read More

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Grab, ‘Anybody Can Be a Lobang Queen’

Agency: Gigil

Every Singaporean knows a Lobang Auntie, the bargain hunter who never pays full price. In Grab’s Mega Sale film, a demure shopper eyeing new glasses gets an app alert about the deals, and the lobang kicks in. Bit by bit, she morphs, haggling with an unbudging salesman in rapid-fire traditional “Singlish.” Discount? Damn straight, Auntie. Read More