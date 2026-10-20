This Handy Device From Kalshi Lets NBA Viewers Block All Mentions of LeBron James. Who's the King Now?!

Just in time for tonight's Knicks vs. 76ers game in NYC

by David Gianatasio October 20, 2026 4:00 pm 2 min read Share:

LeBron this! LeBron that! Bronny! Bronny! Bronny! Are you sick of hearing the man’s name? And all his tiresome nicknames, too? (“The Chosen.” Shesh.)

Dillon Brooks sure is. And he’s doing something about it, thanks to Kalshi, the prediction markets platform.

In an infomercial spoof, the Phoenix Suns star and LB nemesis hypes a device that purportedly blocks all mentions of King James.

The King Blocker 9000 is real, and fans can win one for themselves. As for doing what it promises, well … it’s got a logo and flashing light. Enjoy!

“Dillon Brooks’ basketball feuds are stuff of legend, so we saw this brief as an opportunity to add to the lore,” says Steve Gonzalez, founder and ECD of agency Es Muy Good, which developed the diss. “If my biggest rival was constantly being talked about on TV, I’d want a device that muted them. That’s where the idea started and really took shape.”

“It’s kind of amazing to see the idea evolve into something even better when you commit to the bit completely.”

There’s OOH in NYC, too, ahead of tonight’s Madison Square Garden matchup between LeBron’s 76ers and the NBA Champion Knicks.

The King won’t be able to hear anyone say his name during that game. Because the crowd will be rocking da joint so hard for the home team!

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