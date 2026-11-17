McDonald's Brings Macaulay Culkin Home for the Holidays

Alone again, naturally

by David Gianatasio November 17, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Big Mac’s at McDonald’s. What’s so strange about that?

Macaulay Culkin brings his Home Alone Schtick to Mickey D’s for the holidays in an amusing :60 via Wieden + Kennedy Toronto. M.C. solos in the kitchen and behind the counter after closing time amid a snowstorm. There’s salt and pepper on those burgers—and in his beard. Dude’s 46!

The spot hypes limited-edition Home Alone meals and collectible Xmas socks. Ever sprightly, Culkin revels in self-awareness, selling the concept with silly film references and a side of good cheer.

“We wanted the spot to feel like a WWKMD—(what would Kevin McCallister do?—if he found himself alone in McDonald’s,” W+K copywriter Matt Miller tells Muse.

The team kept the spirit of the timeless ’90s flick alive, spinning familiar Kevin bits in a novel location.

“The joy of that movie is in watching a kid crank their tunes on the home speaker setup, eat their favorite foods and entertain themselves,” Miller says. “That was the same recipe for us. (Directors) Ramy Youssef and Amir Farhang worked with us to craft the moments—at the drive-thru, behind the cash register, making a McFlurry. And then Mac was added to the equation. Inevitably, the magic started to happen.”

Chuck Berry’s open-fire-roasted chestnut “Run Rudolph Run,” heard in the film, makes an appropriate soundtrack for the commercial.

“I remember the first time Mac started dancing while making a McFlurry, and we all turned to each other saying: ‘It’s Kevin!'” Miller recalls.

There’s synergy here. Both the fast-feeder’s fare and Home Alone rank as nostalgic comfort food for a wide swatch of the masses.

“McDonald’s and Home Alone have something pretty remarkable in common. Both have a way of capturing the magic of the holidays, bringing back memories, traditions and feelings that stay with you long after the season is over,” says Jennifer Healan, McD’s VP of brand, content and culture. “That kind of emotional connection is something brands spend decades building and it’s what makes this partnership so special.”

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