Peugeot's Towering Tabbies Top Our 5 Ads of the Week

With N.Y. Lottery, Subway, Heinz and Storrd

by David Gianatasio January 15, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Week’s Best: For Peugeot, Giant Cats Prowl an Awesome Model Town

We’ll need a ball of string the size of a boulder and all the sardines you can spare! Kaiju-style kitties strut their stuff in fun, floofy fare from production company Hamlet and directors Julien & Quentin. Cutest ad of the year so far. But it’s early.

And in no particular order…

The New York Lottery Is All About the Benjamin Franklins

Benjamins is slang for money? You learn something new every day! A bunch of smiley Ben Franklins bring the funny in McCann’s goofy commercial for the New York Lottery. Directed by Jess Coulter.

Drop Everything and Watch These Subway Spots Where Stuff Crashes to the Ground

Street sweepers will be working overtime after Subway finishes shattering huge panes of glass, vases, sofas and more. Some ads are stupid. This one’s stupid good. From the mess-makers at Leo New York and director Francois Lallier.

Heinz Revamps the Fry Box for Ketchup Lovers

How lazy are you? So lazy, you need a ketchup compartment attached to your box of French Fries? Heinz and Rethink have got you covered. We can all dunk with confidence now.

U.K. Convenience Store Startup Embraces Slick Design

First there was Prince. Now this. Storrd stocks up on sleek purple signage, digital elements and more in a retro-futuristic debut from Among Equals.