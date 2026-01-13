Drop Everything and Watch These Subway Spots Where Stuff Gloriously Crashes to the Ground

You might want to grab a broom

by David Gianatasio January 13, 2026

In a commercial, if two guys carry a sheet of glass marked “fragile” across the street, it darn well better fall to the ground and shatter into a billion pieces. Thankfully, Subway doesn’t disappoint in the :30 below.

In fact, the brand revels in campy destruction as folks lose their grip on vases, fancy cakes, sofas and more.

They’re in shock at Subway’s low pricing for its new Protein Pockets. What other explanation could there be?

Boom! Smash! Crash! Subtle stuff.

Leo New York handled creative development. Francois Lallier directed.