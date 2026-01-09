The New York Lottery Is All About the Benjamin Franklins

This particular founding father is so money

by David Gianatasio January 9, 2026 10:00 am

You can never have too many Benjamins. To that end, McCann’s goofy spot below for the New York Lottery shows dozens of Ben Franklins on the loose to impressive comic effect.

And no jokes about Poor Richard, please.

“This concept takes multiplying your winnings and makes it unmistakably and hilariously literal. Instead of trying to explain what 200x multiplication is, we show it by surrounding our winner with a full stampede of Benjamins,” say agency ECDs Cuanan Cronwright and Leo Barbosa.

Directed by Jess Coulter, the work breaks this week across TV and digital platforms.