The Evolution of Agency Creativity in the Age of AI

The opposite of AI is illogical humanity—and that’s great for advertising

by Muse May 29, 2026 11:00 am 5 min read Share:

In marketing, it’s now within the realm of possibility to state: “Everything we can imagine, we can create.” This age of artificial intelligence sees the last technical barrier between imagination and execution completely dissolve.

Philosophically interesting questions arise: What happens when constraint disappears: does creativity become infinite, or meaningless? Does imagination inflate into delusion? What happens to human creativity when creation itself is no longer difficult? Indeed, technology has caught up to the creative mind—but that’s not the win we thought it would be.

The opposite of AI is illogical humanity

“Generative AI does not create,” says Sam Vaudrey, senior director of innovation and technology at Precision AQ. “It is, by definition, a recombination engine. It rearranges what already exists into statistically plausible new arrangements. AI is logical by construction; it’s a great organizational tool that can help a series of thoughts have a cohesive flow. That’s powerful. But, again, it is not creation. The distinction tells you exactly where AI belongs in the workflow—and where it doesn’t.”

Sam Vaudrey

Great advertising has always been logically wrong on purpose.

“And its effectiveness lies in finding the contradiction between what a person says versus what they do,” adds Marinella Georgino, SVP and executive creative director at Precision AQ. “That insight is the foundation upon which a product becomes a brand—like the credit card that allows you to buy things is brought to you by the brand that stands for all the things money can’t buy.”

It’s the spot that breaks the brief in exactly the right way. AI can churn out a thousand on-strategy executions, but it cannot produce the one that tilts your head.

In life sciences, this matters more, not less. The category is famously rational , guided by efficacy data, safety language, regulatory guardrails.

So, how do you leverage contradiction in a category engineered to remove it?

“Successful brands find a way to listen to not just what’s been said, but how it’s said,” says Georgino. “The winning message does not try outright to change your mind, but nudges you to change a behavior. The brand obsessed with eradicating colorectal cancer understands that screening for colon cancer is the least of people’s worries and concerns. Its success came from listening more than shouting. The winning message let customers continue to not care.”

This is the approvable line between logic and emotion. It makes perfect sense.

“And while our work in life sciences will always be scrutinized for accuracy and void of those hyperboles and pufferies that advertising loves so much, the process of creativity is completely industry-agnostic,” Vaudrey also says.

Discernment is the new deliverable

If anyone can produce a polished asset in an afternoon, what’s left for an agency to sell?

“Production was never really the product,” says Georgino. “The differentiator was always discernment—the pattern recognition of someone who has said no to ten thousand ideas and learned which dozen deserve a ‘yes.'”

The most interesting creative work has always been a fight with limits—budget, time, format, regulation, the client’s nervous system. AI removes the cheap limits (production cost, turnaround) and exposes the expensive ones (judgment, taste, discernment). In fact, it exposes all the skills you lack.

“The concept isn’t particularly mind blowing, nor new, for that matter,” emphasizes Vaudrey. “I know how to use Microsoft Word. Does that make me a writer? I download Illustrator. Am I a designer? My buddy just bought a DSLR. Should she shoot my new campaign? We have access to Claude, Nano Banana, ChatGPT. Are we all creators now?”

That’s where judgement, taste and discernment come in.

“The creator who inputs prompts for image generation needs to have the framing eye of a photographer, the layout sensibility of an art director, the descriptive abilities of a prose writer, the patience of a skilled retoucher,” says Georgino.

Marinella Georgino

Just because we can produce more, cheap and fast, doesn’t mean it’s good. Creatives in advertising will always thrive on tight budgets and fast turnarounds. There is never enough time, but when clients are dissatisfied, there is always time to do it again. And that’s the beauty of illogical humanity that no AI platform will ever outsmart.

“The agencies that survive this won’t be the ones with the best AI stack,” says Vaudrey. “They’ll be the ones who remember what an idea is for. What’s left is what always mattered: the indescribable, immutable feeling you get when you see the right idea, and the hard-won judgment to know it’s the right one.”

Artists have long wished for an infinite studio: unlimited paint, canvas, and time. AI has provided these, yet many artists feel stuck. It’s the sense that the studio is perfected, but the brief is empty.

The illogical, contradictory, ’tilt-your-head humans’ are still the only ones who can fill it.

“The future creative is not the maker but the curator of meaning,” adds Georgino. “Production is no longer the primary output. Meaning is.”