Heinz Revamps the Fry Box, Adds a Compartment for Ketchup

2026 begins with solving an age-old problem

by Amy Corr January 14, 2026 9:50 am

Fry boxes haven’t changed since they first became ubiquitous in the 1950s. That’s a long time to struggle with dipping fries while on the go. Now, thanks to Heinz and Rethink, decades of dirty napkins, hands and stained clothes are things of the past.

They’ve created the Heinz Dipper, a patent-pending fry box with a built-in ketchup compartment.

So far, more than 33 restaurant and sports stadium partners across 11 countries are using the boxes. Find your closest one here.

A :30 spot shows the messy ways people dipped their fries … until now.

“At its core, the brief was: how do we reinforce the iconic bond between Heinz and fries and prove that not just any condiment will do,” says Lourenco Arriaga, associate director of brand communications and creativity at Kraft Heinz.

The ad will run via OLV, paid social media and influencer partners.

“The initial rollout of the Heinz Dipper serves as a test for expanded distribution and long-term growth in our ‘Away from Home’ channel,” Arriaga tells Muse. “The launch also marks a milestone in Heinz’s growing global footprint as we seek to expand the brand’s reach while reinforcing our fans’ irrational love for the unmistakably rich sauce.”