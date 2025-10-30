Our 5 Ads of the Week Are a Predatory, Heady Brew

With Garage Beer, Jimmy John's, Warhol Museum, Pringles and Chime

by David Gianatasio October 30, 2025 1:45 pm 2 min read Share:

Besties: Jason Kelce Offers the Predator a Taste of Garage Beer

The Kelce brother who’s not marrying Taylor Swift gets to battle a freaky alien in the woods. He’s cool with that. Hypes the K. Bros.’ Garage Beer with impressive Hollywood style. The commercial—easily the week’s top ad—teases an 11-minute film breaking Oct. 31.

And in no particular order…

Demi Lovato Sure Loves Jimmy John’s Picklewich

VaynerMedia serves up an extra large order of cultural savvy with a side of delicious self-awareness … or whatever foodie wordplay you prefer. Demi named her dog “Pickle.” Way to stay on-brand.

This Andy Warhol ‘Death Kit’ Might Come in Handy

One day, our 15 minutes will be up for all eternity. Best to meet the afterlife with artful good grace and a high-camp attitude. Works as both a Halloween Warhol homage and a memorable museum promo. From BarkleyOKRP.

Pringles Goes Airborne With ‘Duck Lips’ in the Park

There’s stupid. And then there’s the salty-crunchy brandtastic stoopidity of a dude who makes duck lips with Pringles to amuse his date. Soon, the guy’s besieged by a horde of feathered friends. From FCB N.Y.

Chime’s First Holiday Campaign Stars Jason Momoa as Various Mall Employees

He’s a mall cop! A mattress salesman! And more! It’s from Mojo Supermarket! We can’t stop using exclamation points! Yes we can. This fun flex backs fee-free banking and cash-back-points.