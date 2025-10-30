Advertising

Our 5 Ads of the Week Are a Predatory, Heady Brew

With Garage Beer, Jimmy John's, Warhol Museum, Pringles and Chime

by David Gianatasio
October 30, 2025
1:45 pm
2 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Besties: Jason Kelce Offers the Predator a Taste of Garage Beer

The Kelce brother who’s not marrying Taylor Swift gets to battle a freaky alien in the woods. He’s cool with that. Hypes the K. Bros.’ Garage Beer with impressive Hollywood style. The commercial—easily the week’s top ad—teases an 11-minute film breaking Oct. 31.

And in no particular order…

Demi Lovato Sure Loves Jimmy John’s Picklewich

VaynerMedia serves up an extra large order of cultural savvy with a side of delicious self-awareness … or whatever foodie wordplay you prefer. Demi named her dog “Pickle.” Way to stay on-brand.

This Andy Warhol ‘Death Kit’ Might Come in Handy

One day, our 15 minutes will be up for all eternity. Best to meet the afterlife with artful good grace and a high-camp attitude. Works as both a Halloween Warhol homage and a memorable museum promo. From BarkleyOKRP.

Pringles Goes Airborne With ‘Duck Lips’ in the Park

There’s stupid. And then there’s the salty-crunchy brandtastic stoopidity of a dude who makes duck lips with Pringles to amuse his date. Soon, the guy’s besieged by a horde of feathered friends. From FCB N.Y.

Chime’s First Holiday Campaign Stars Jason Momoa as Various Mall Employees

He’s a mall cop! A mattress salesman! And more! It’s from Mojo Supermarket! We can’t stop using exclamation points! Yes we can. This fun flex backs fee-free banking and cash-back-points.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
Andy Warhol Museum Chime Garage Beer Jimmy John's Pringles
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...