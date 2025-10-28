Jason Kelce Offers the Predator a Taste of Garage Beer

The story behind an accidental Hollywood tie-in

Travis Kelce gets to marry Taylor Swift, vie for the Super Bowl crown and bask in cultural glory. Meanwhile, Jason Kelce treks through the sweltering jungle to battle a murderous alien menace, armed with cans of craft beer.

Which brother would you rather be?

Below, in a Predator: Badlands tie-in for the Kelces’ Garage Beer, Jace seeks to avoid an interstellar incident:

But wait, there’s more! An 11-minute film directed by Jordan Phoenix will break across Garage’s social channels on Halloween.

Here’s a trailer:

And so, Garage cements its standing as the Liquid Death of beers, tapping into the pulse to deliver campaigns that entertain as much as they sell. And they’re less gross than LD. Unless Predator tears off Jason’s head. Which could happen. You never know.

If you’re wondering where the Predator riff came from, well, not Hollywood, actually.

“The movie tie-in was purely accidental—fortunate, amazing, beautiful—but it was never planned, it just kind of happened,” brand CCO Corey Smale tells Muse. “We were just making this because we loved the original so much. Our job is to make it dumb, which honestly makes it pretty easy.”

Director Jordan Phoenix breaks that dumbness down:

“We came up with the idea to spoof Predator while we were on set for Brewmite,” he says. “We were having such a fun time making our martial arts movie. And during a break, we started joking that the obvious next film would have to be an action movie—something like Predator. Then Kelce got serious for a second and said, ‘No, seriously—we should make Predator.'”

Jordan, tell us about the shoot…

“We filmed the whole thing in just three days on this beautiful private cattle ranch in Orlando,” he says. “The property had these crystal-clear, aqua-blue springs running through it. And the crew would take breaks launching into them on rope swings. It honestly felt like summer camp.”

So, who’s the target, and how will it boost the brand?

“It’s for anyone who loves movies,” Smale says. “We just want to keep making longer and dumber pieces of content that can hold people’s attention—however long that may be these days.”