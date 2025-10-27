Pringles Goes Airborne With 'Duck Lips' in the Park

Such silly stuff. Quack! Quack!

If it looks like a duck and acts like a duck … even just a little bit … it’s quite possible that a bunch of actual ducks can’t tell the difference.

They might carry you away, even though you’re just a silly human using Pringles as duck lips in a lame bid to amuse your date (as if).

Well, at least he wasn’t dragged off by prog-rock hamsters. With Pringles, that’s a thing. (Except for the dragging-off part). Of late, this brand’s all about foolish flights of fancy.

Thomas Ormonde directed the duckfest, developed by FCB New York.

“it was a pretty fun and odd set,” ECD Dan Kelly tells Muse. “In addition to a handful of taxidermy ducks, we had remote control ducks swimming in the pond. And then, there were the real ducks. Most of which got loose and swam out into the pond. Turns out, they’re not the easiest to wrangle.”

When the handlers went to retrieve them, “they were told they couldn’t enter the pond until after the park closed. If I was a betting man, I’d say those ducks are still in that pond.”

And yes, those are real Pringles in the dude’s mouth. No salty, crunchy AI for him! Though SFX might’ve played a part elsewhere in the clip, who can say?

“Our video village was next to a beer kiosk in the park,” Kelly recalls of the shoot. At the end of the day, we brought over a bunch of Pringles cans to the beer vendor and offered to buy all his beers so we could have wrap drinks.”

“Upon receiving the Pringles, he refused to take money for the beers. Proof that Pringles are as good as gold.”