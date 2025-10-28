This Andy Warhol 'Death Kit' Might Come in Handy

by David Gianatasio October 28, 2025

In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes. Then, at some point, we’ll die. Every single one of us.

So, an Andy Warhol Death Kit feels essential.

BarkleyOKRP developed the limited-edition art box for an exhibition called “Vanitas,” which explores the ephemeral nature of life and runs at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh through March 9.

The kit mirrors AW’s campy-morbid sense of humor. Elements include a “Write Your Own Eulogy” primer, tombstone-design instructions and a “What to Do With Your Hands Inside the Coffin” poster.

I’d like a phone in there too, with the worms. Just in case I change my mind. Andy liked phones. But they’re really more of a Dalí thing.

Muse tossed agency ECD Berk Wasserman a few quick questions about the project.

So, why a ‘Death Kit’?

“Because we couldn’t find a tool out there that helps people treat death like their final and greatest form of self-expression,” Wasserman says. “‘Vanitas’ focuses on mortality and the fleeting nature of life. The ‘Death Kit’ marries death and self-expression in a way that is fitting with art enthusiasts and anyone who is going to eventually die.”

Can you tell us how the elements tie back to Andy’s art?

“These items were directly inspired by both the ‘Vanitas’ exhibition and Warhol’s cheeky sensibility and brazen attitude,” he says. “In his life, he went against the traditions of the art world. With the kit, the Warhol Museum goes against the traditions of dying.”

Is the kit for sale?

“It was created as an exclusive promotional piece for influencers and press. But the response has been so overwhelming—from the agency, the museum and guests at the Night of 1000 Skulls—that we developed a digital version (dropping Nov. 3) for everyone to experience.”