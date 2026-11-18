How Method1's Ian Orekondy Turned a Big 'No' Into an Even Bigger 'Yes!' for Evan Williams Bourbon

The brand became the 1st distilled spirits sponsor across ACC Network college football

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 18, 2026 8:00 am 4 min read Share:

Ian Orekondy | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

For years, Method1 heard a “no” from college football when pitching the Evan Williams Bourbon brand. But, this year, the agency changed its playbook—and helped EWB become the first spirits brand to secure a presence across the ACC Network’s live games.

“In early 2026 we evolved our approach and engaged directly with the conferences,” Ian Orekondy, head of product, media, analytics and innovation at Method1, tells Muse.

“We initiated conversations with the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12, and those relationships gave us a new way to approach broadcasters and pursue opportunities that had previously been difficult for spirits brands to access. Through this multi-pronged approach spanning school partners, conferences and broadcasters, we were able to ultimately secure multiple in-game TV sponsorship opportunities with the ACC and Big Ten.”

Ian is a 17-year agency veteran, working with clients like Pepsi, Gap, Dollar General and Merck. Prior to Method1, he led Pranify’s media technology team, connecting disparate datasets to bring AI-driven media planning insight to tech platforms, pharma brands and their media agencies.

We spent a few minutes with Ian to learn about his background, inspirations and to speak further about this groundbreaking deal.

If someone wrote a book about your career so far, what would the title be?

Say Yes, Everything Is a Gift

Who changed the trajectory of your career, and what did they teach you?

So many people have impacted my career in positive ways. But Al Muzaurieta and Nedim Aruz gave me the opportunity to start building software products to power agency operations and deliver proprietary and differentiated offerings that drive new business wins and agency profitability. They also taught me how to relentlessly focus on where you can be the best in the world, create meaningful relationships across brands, agencies and platforms to create value for challenger brands. They taught me how to say Yes! to your team’s ideas and have a bias for action, co-create to get buy-in and align incentives to drive desired outcomes.

More recently, MichaelAaron Flicker teaches me to always assume the best intent in others; and Jodi Heelan nurtures my continued growth as an executive and how to express my concerns in a way that invites others to contribute to the solution.

So, how did you go about securing these college athletic conference advertising partnerships and why was this a sound strategy?

We started with audience research, looking at existing Bourbon consumption across college sports viewers. This led to sponsoring several individual schools including the 2024 national champions. Since in-game TV advertising was still prohibited in 2024 and 2025, our brand clients encouraged us to approach the athletic conferences directly, in concert with our broadcast network partners. It’s really a testament to what strong relationships can achieve when combined with relentlessness and budget.

Securing the first spirits brand sponsorship with Disney‘s ACC Network and the in-game ads on Peacock‘s Big Ten broadcasts took a ton of focus and effort from people across Method1, our clients and our partners. I was surprised when the deals finally came through. Those initial school partnerships back in 2024 helped establish Evan Williams’ presence within college football and basketball. They provided a new basis for conversations with schools, conferences and broadcasters about in-game TV advertising opportunities for the brand.

What could this mean for spirits advertising in college sports?

It demonstrates that opportunities can exist for spirits brands in college sports, even in environments that have historically been difficult to access. Disney confirmed that Evan Williams became the first distilled spirits sponsor to secure a sponsorship position on ACC Network college football live game or studio broadcasts. The takeaway is that when traditional media buying channels aren’t opening doors, working directly with rights holders and strategic partners can create new opportunities.

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