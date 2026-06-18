Jack Checks All the World Cup Boxes to Top Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Liquid Death, e.l.f., RBC and Kalshi

by David Gianatasio June 18, 2026 5:00 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Jack Box Drives His Soccer Cleat Into an Opponent’s Face—and It Sticks There

There’s ludicrous low-brow humor, an authentic ’80s vibe, merry mayhem, a malevolent mascot and more. Jack, you’re such a jerk—never change. From TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. and director Robert Llauro. Read More

And in no particular order…

Timothée Chalamet Gets Dental Work, Plugs Kalshi

We never learn what Kalshi is or does in these masterfully minimalist spots. But look, there’s Tim! Awesome teasers for the prediction market brand from agency Es Muy Good and director Linus Sandgren. Read More

Strange Brew: Liquid Death vs. Long Island Iced Tea

LD’s in fine funny form in one of its silliest efforts yet. But HR might want a word with the guy who wakes up naked under his desk, covered by printouts. Read More

Bigfoot’s Haircare Secret? It’s e.l.f.!

Tombras and director Ulf Johansson trek into the woods and discover some wildly flowing locks. Tres gorg! Read More

RBC Imagines a Crocheted World

And speaking of hair, this dude’s ‘do is crocheted thanks to RBC and the Battery agency. It’s a metaphor for financial goals bringing people joy. But most importantly, poochie’s got a widdle sweater! Read More

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