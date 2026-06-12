Timothée Chalamet Gets Dental Work, Plugs Kalshi

The A-lister stars in a trio of freaky vignettes

by David Gianatasio June 12, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Hey, Timothée Chalamet, what are you trying to say? Sounds like “Kalshi,” the prediction market and sports betting brand.

Too bad you’re in a dentist’s chair and can’t speak freely, with so much scary stuff in your mouth.

Still, you’re starring in a Kalshi commercial from agency Es Muy Good and director Linus Sandgren. So, you’re probably saying “Kalshi.” Cool.

In fact, Tim headlines three oddball spots for the brand in the clip below. They’re pure teasers, seeking to spark interest by leveraging Chalamet’s celebrity without offering any details about the wagering services Kalshi provides.

Along with the dental sketch, we watch Chalamet knock his head against the ceiling (begging his neighbors to pipe down) and hit sour notes on a music-shop keyboard.

Shot on 35mm film for an artsy, underground vibe, the vignettes “aim to draw the audience in—inviting them to ask: ‘What’s Kalshi?'” a brand rep says.

The work broke this week across digital and social platforms, including Chalamet’s IG.

Kalshi’s been tossing its name around quite a bit of late in ads that run a gamut of styles. This NBA Finals push featured Giannis Antetokounmpo in a sendup of the classic musical Grease, while a World Cup film offered eight soccer legends in eight countries.