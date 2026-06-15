RBC Imagines a Crocheted World

Globetrotting campaigns from Cape Verde, Canada and the Philippines

by Ads of the World June 15, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

RBC, ‘Crochet’

Agency: Battery

This colorful spot follows a young artist whose love of crochet transforms the ordinary into something imaginative and full of possibility. As she moves through her day, everyday objects and neighborhood interactions are reimagined through colorful handmade creations, whether it’s spinning records or matching sweaters for a neighbor and his dog. Rooted in the idea that financial goals exist alongside the experiences that bring people joy, the story celebrates the balance between planning responsibly and embracing the life you want to create. Read More

Play RBC & Apple iPad: ‘Crochet’

BCA, ‘Doors’

Agency: Mantra

Using a door as its central storytelling device, we travel across the islands of Cabo Verde to experience the landscapes, people and everyday moments that shape the nation’s identity. More than a visual motif, the door becomes a symbol of connection and belonging, reflecting the relationships that unite communities across the archipelago. Enhanced by a contemporary interpretation of the Cape Verdean classic “Porton di Nôs Ilhas,” The film celebrates the country’s enduring bonds with its people. Read More

Play BCA – ‘Doors’

Victionary, ‘Heaven’

Agency: Gigil

This film takes a literal approach as it explores the exciting yet anxiety-inducing creative industry. It opens on a burnt-out young creative who cracks open a fat red book. The moment he turns the first page, he is blindsided by a brutal slap to the face. As he pushes through the chapters, he endures an unapologetic barrage of slaps, struggling and failing to resist the book’s tough-love impact. Read More