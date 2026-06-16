Strange Brew: Liquid Death vs. Long Island Iced Tea

The hottest battle of the summer?

by David Gianatasio June 16, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

If you wake up under your desk, naked and covered by printouts—or in some random kiddie pool, or behind bars—Long Island iced tea is probably to blame. Below, Liquid Death positions its non-alcoholic iced tea as an alternative to the popular cocktail in a subversive showdown.

We’re pretty sure it’s fake. Though the blood-splattered office drone’s screams after hours of LIIT-fueled debauchery sound pretty darn convincing.

The gist: LD’s libation is so much safer, and therefore the preferred drink of summer. (They’ve got made-up data and shaming scenes to back it up, people!)

So, Liquid Death SVP of marketing, Dan Murphy, why take on LIIT in such a silly fashion?

“We hate ads as much as you do,” he says. “But we love making fun of marketing tropes like taste tests, blind taste tests, or now the comparison ad. Putting our low sugar Iced Tea up against Long Island iced tea was fertile ground for the funny.”

Who’s the audience and what’s the takeaway?

“Anyone with a sense of humor is the target. Hopefully, they decide to give our iced tea a try or cut back a bit on the three martini lunches.”

This approach feels nicely naughty—mainly because alcohol-related gags have become taboo in recent years. It fits nicely into LD’s ethos, delivering the brand message through comedy with just enough cutting edge.

Developed in-house and breaking today, the work lives mainly on social.

CREDITS

Founder/CEO: Mike Cessario

SVP Marketing: Dan Murphy

VP of Creative: Andy Pearson

VP of Marketing: Greg Fass

VP of Design: Frank Dresmé

Creative Director: Will Carsola

Associate Creative Director: Stu Golley

Senior Nihilist: Brendan Kelly

Brand Marketing Director: Tia Sherwood

Brand Manager: Jeanne Irwin

Senior Graphic Designer: Kellen Breen

Executive Producer: Zoë Andrikidis

Director: Andy Pearson

Director of Photography: Kelsey Talton

1st AD: Julian Metter

Gaffer: Eddy Scully

Key Grip: Aaron Burton

Production Designer: Justin Lieb

Color: Bryan Smaller @ Company 3

Sound Mix: Tyler Beasley

Editor: Tyler Beasley