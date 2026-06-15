Jack Box Drives His Soccer Cleat Into an Opposing Player's Face—and It Stays There

It's all in good fun for the World Cup

by David Gianatasio June 15, 2026 1:15 pm 4 min read Share:

Jack Box … benched for life? Finally, we’re rid of that freak!

Oh. It’s just part of Jack in the Box’s latest campaign, tied to the World Cup, with the menacing mascot cast as “The Spiciest Player in the Game.”

Developed with TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A., the work, which rocks an ’80s vibe, links the brand and tournament through silly OTT humor and plugs JITB’s spicy fare. The sight of J.B. drop-kicking his cleat into a rival’s cheek ranks among the most uproariously twisted commercial images of the year. You can’t unsee it—and you won’t want to.

Let’s take a look—and get your red cards out:

Forget the faux violence, dude’s perm should be banned from the planet!

“Jack as a spicy soccer legend is the missing chapter that nobody knew existed,” says agency GCD Martin Insua. “Soccer fans never forget their idols, and we want Jack to become one of them. We analyzed hours of footage and carefully choreographed the most memorable and hilarious moves for him to pull off.”

“It’s aimed at football fans, especially those who love not just the game itself, but the stories, personalities and legends that surround it,” Insua tells Muse. “Rather than simply talking about football from the sidelines like many brands do during the World Cup, we wanted Jack to become part of football culture itself.”

The team felt that approach would resonate “because football fans are constantly celebrating iconic moments, reliving unforgettable matches, and debating legendary players. Our goal was to create a story that felt like it genuinely belonged in that world, while staying true to Jack’s larger-than-life personality.”

Landia director Robert Llauro imbues the 2-minute hero film with suitably manic style. It’s a medley of quick cuts, malevolent moves and goofy gags, each as sharp as the pointy nose of you-know-who. Mixing mascots and nostalgia (Jack played during the Reagan years) rarely fails. This outing scores on those terms, but it’s also flat-out funny.

“First and foremost, we want people to be entertained,” Insua says. “The campaign reinforces what makes Jack in the Box unique: a brand that’s willing to do something unexpected and have fun with culture. If people walk away thinking, ‘Only Jack in the Box would do this,’ then we’ve done our job.”

To make the mock-doc segments feel as real as possible, “Our wardrobe team even researched the exact fabrics used in football jerseys during the ’80s to make sure every era felt right,” he says. “One of my favorite details was the casting for Jack’s body double. Because he was going to be wearing those famously short football shorts from the era, we were very particular about the legs. They had to look like authentic footballer’s legs from the ’80s, including the right amount of hair. There was simply no compromise on that. Looking back, it’s a hilarious detail, but it’s also a great example of how far everyone went to make the world feel real.”

And for this spot spanning past and present, post-production efforts were key.

“Globetrotter did an incredible job helping us recreate the look and feel of different eras, paying attention to every detail that could transport viewers back in time. Pickle Music brought another layer of authenticity through the soundtrack, helping complete the illusion that you were watching the story of a football icon who somehow existed, even though he never did.”

“In the end, the goal was to create a world that felt so believable that, for a moment, people might wonder if Jack’s football career had actually happened.”

Along with Telemundo, elements will run across social, YouTube and OOH.