Instacart Bags Ad of the Week Honors
DoorDash, UPDATE, ESPN and Škoda round out our Top 5
Bestie: Aisles of Smiles? It’s Instacart vs. Male Shopper Memes
Male Instacart shoppers can be scary. But drill sergeant Antoni Porowski barks commands to help hone their skills. Meanwhile, Hannah Berner frets: “I don’t believe there’s any freaking way these men can be fixed!” Can Antoni deliver? Social satire geared for social media from director Paul Scheer and in-house agency Local Produce. Read More
And in no particular order…
DoorDash Delivers, With (and Without) All the Drama
Why just dramatize when you can melodramatize? This Instacart rival scores big as W+K and director Steve Ayson flip the script on period romances. Driven by vibrant visuals, silly storylines and superbly unsubtle performances. Read More
Kim Kardashian Leans In for UPDATE Energy Drink
Speaking of unsubtle, Kim’s in fine form, goofing on her image at a press conference. The camera lingers on Ms. K.’s cleavage. Of course it does. Quirky stuff from agency OBB Bolded and director Daniel Sachon. Read More
ESPN Celebrates NFL Fantasy Football, Sitcom Style
This ’90s TV comedy send-up features characters like The Guy You Once Dated and Co-Worker Tony. “Dust off the group chat and break out the memes. It’s time to talk trash about your best friend’s teams,” the theme song says. Nifty nostalgia from BSSP and director Mike Bernstein. Read More
Škoda Teaches the World How to Say Its Name
Leo U.K. and the Czech carmaker inform us that “Šhhhkoda” is the proper way to pronounce the brand name. Now that we know, it just rolls off the tongue. Read More