The AT&T Small Business Contest Sparks Growth for Winners Through Connection and Opportunity

Entries open until July 31

by Muse July 10, 2026 9:00 am 4 min read Share:

With applications closing at the end of the month, now is the time for small business owners to unlock new opportunities by applying for the 2026 AT&T Small Business Contest. Designed to support small business owners looking to take their ventures to the next level, the contest offers a $50,000 prize, specialized mentorship, one year of AT&T fiber service and a feature in a “She’s Connected by AT&T” episode with a star athlete. You can apply now at att.com/shesconnected.

The AT&T Small Business Contest has helped past winners turn growth goals into real momentum. For 2024 winner Aneesa Getaneh, the contest gave her the flexibility and confidence to explore new career opportunities. After successfully launching and growing Daisy Medical Institute, Aneesa found her passion for sports management with the help of AT&T and the small business community, including business leaders like Barbara Corcoran.

Daisy Medical Institute founder Aneesa Getanah

“A conversation with Jennifer Van Buskirk [Head of Operations, AT&T] helped me understand that the skills I had built as an entrepreneur were not limited to one industry,” Getaneh says. “The negotiation, operations, strategy and compliance I had developed while building my own institute could also transfer into sports. Then, during our mentor call, Barbara Corcoran gave me what felt like full permission to trust my instincts and step boldly into another arena.”

“Sometimes, as entrepreneurs, we are so deep in building what is in front of us that we do not immediately recognize the next door opening,” she adds. “AT&T helped me see that my experience as a founder was not just valuable in education and healthcare. It could also serve athletes, families and the future of sports.”

Behind every successful small business is a strong support system. Whether it’s mentorship, access to new resources or connections with fellow small business owners, communities like the AT&T Small Business Contest help individuals learn from one another and grow together. Owners aren’t just competing for a prize. They’re gaining access to a network that can inspire new ideas, open doors, and support their long-term success. If you are a small business in the United States, you are eligible to apply to the AT&T Small Business Contest. It will be open through July 31, with the winner announced in November.

Play ‘She’s Connected’ with Sarah Gorden | AT&T

Mentorship and community can change the trajectory of a small business and inspire founders to become mentors themselves. That’s exactly what happened for “She’s Connected by AT&T” athlete and NWSL star Sarah Gorden. Known for breaking barriers on and off the field, Sarah founded her own clothing company, Saera, just a few years ago. She tapped into her passions for fashion and creativity. Building a small business can feel like a huge challenge, but the right support can make the difference.

Gorden, who is also a mom and runs a nonprofit, didn’t feel like she had a mentor when she was in the early stages of launching her venture. She now takes the time to share what she has learned with others, including young athletes with a business acumen through “She’s Connected by AT&T.”

“I think mentorship is so important—any way we can guide the next generation or help them,” she stresses.

Finding this community early on can generate real impact and success. Just as Gorden’s story shows the power of community and support, the AT&T Small Business Contest is designed to help small business owners take their businesses to new heights.

AT&T is on a mission to support and uplift the small business community by giving hardworking business owners the tools to grow. Submit your application today and learn more at att.com/shesconnected.