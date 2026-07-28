ESPN Celebrates NFL Fantasy Football, Sitcom Style

The retro vibes are strong in this one

by David Gianatasio July 28, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Like the song says,

“The rest of the year can be lonely,

Just you and your thoughts and your co-worker Tony.

But now that ESPN and NFL Fantasy have aligned,

It’s fantasy bonding time.”

You might well ask, what song is that?

Why, the retro theme-song that powers the silly sitcom spoof below from ESPN and creative agency BSSP.

Breaking this week, it hypes ESPN’s new status as the NFL’s official fantasy game partner (their products had competed in the past).

“So dust off the group chat and break out the memes.

It’s time to talk trash about your best friend’s teams.

The game’s never been more innovative,

Even in a league with the guy you once dated.”

Nods to nostalgia rarely fail, and this tuneful doesn’t disappoint. After all, everyone has a fave ’80s or ’90s show with a silly signature track. And most of us know a “Co-Worker Tony” type, too. Right, Big T?

Directed by Alpen’s Mike Bernstein, the work launches this week across TV, social and digital, getting a jump on the fall football frenzy.

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