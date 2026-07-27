DoorDash Delivers, With (and Without) All the Drama

W+K lampoons period romances to plug DashPass

by David Gianatasio July 27, 2026 2:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Which would you prefer: a DoorDash delivery or a forbidden amorous interlude?

Now, you can embrace both, thanks to the brand’s Canadian ops, which just dropped this :30 spoofing period romances and spotlighting its $0 DashPass delivery fee:

“Everyone has had that moment where they’re deciding whether or not to order in,” Caroline Friesen, ECD at Wieden+Kennedy Toronto, which developed the campaign, tells Muse. “You go back and forth even though you know that in the end, you’re definitely ordering.”

“The goal was really to take that moment and dramatize it or even melodramatize it, showing that when you have DashPass, ordering on DoorDash is a no brainer.”

Next, a heartrending railroad station farewell with a plug for DashPass’ availability on Amazon Prime:

“While we were filming the train scene at this station in very rural Portugal, there was an epic daytime party happening at a restaurant right on the other side of the tracks,” Friesen recalls. “We had to stop filming multiple times because the party was getting too rowdy for us to roll sound.”

Ah, a slice of real drama, excellent! But, why skewer vintage narrative tropes at all?

“They felt the most dramatic,” Friesen says. “We also wanted to make sure there was a lot of juxtaposition between the drama and the modern-day ordering moment and the different periods helped.”

Indeed, Radke director Steve Ayson takes each situation satisfyingly sideways before the way-back trappings fade. The adverts launched this week with more to come.

Related: Can DoorDash Help You Escape Your Gnarly Roommate and His Stinky Pets?