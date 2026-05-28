Etsy Captures Life's Sweet Moments to Lead Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Honk Kong Ballet, BuzzBallz, Airalo and Nike x Palace

by David Gianatasio May 28, 2026 8:15 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: Etsy Wants to Help Us ‘Celebrate Being Human’

The Orchard agency and director Jess Kohl capture life’s small moments that add up to a lot. Mementos from Etsy help us mark these special times. A tasteful meditation that never oversells. Read More

Hong Kong Ballet Channels Bruce Lee, Disco

Past, present and future merge—with Bruce Lee and ’70s disco as catalysts—in this stunning photo series from Design Army. No AI here. Those gravity-defying HKB dance and kung fu moves are for real. Read More

BuzzBallz Grabs All the Attention. That Makes Streaker Steve Mad

This World Cup tie-in humor hits below the belt as Streaker Steve goes for broke. “I’M MAD!” he roars. That applies in more ways than one. From Erich & Kallman and director Torstein Bjørklund. Read More

Wayne Rooney Recites Shakespeare for Nike x Palace Ahead of FIFA World Cup

David Tennant might be looking over his shoulder, because pitch legend Rooney nails the famous “This England” speech from Richard II. Plus, Jill Scott gets her kicks at Stonehenge. From Stink Studios and directing duo Burnermunde. Read More

Amazing In-Camera Visuals Power Airalo’s Global Campaign

Stink Studios returns, teaming with Traktor to recreate Pisa, Paris and Tokyo without leaving the studio—and with zero help from AI or CGI. The team’s immersive, old-school filmmaking goes a long way. Read More