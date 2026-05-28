Etsy Captures Life's Sweet Moments to Lead Our 5 Ads of the Week
With Honk Kong Ballet, BuzzBallz, Airalo and Nike x Palace
Bestie: Etsy Wants to Help Us ‘Celebrate Being Human’
The Orchard agency and director Jess Kohl capture life’s small moments that add up to a lot. Mementos from Etsy help us mark these special times. A tasteful meditation that never oversells. Read More
Hong Kong Ballet Channels Bruce Lee, Disco
Past, present and future merge—with Bruce Lee and ’70s disco as catalysts—in this stunning photo series from Design Army. No AI here. Those gravity-defying HKB dance and kung fu moves are for real. Read More
BuzzBallz Grabs All the Attention. That Makes Streaker Steve Mad
This World Cup tie-in humor hits below the belt as Streaker Steve goes for broke. “I’M MAD!” he roars. That applies in more ways than one. From Erich & Kallman and director Torstein Bjørklund. Read More
Wayne Rooney Recites Shakespeare for Nike x Palace Ahead of FIFA World Cup
David Tennant might be looking over his shoulder, because pitch legend Rooney nails the famous “This England” speech from Richard II. Plus, Jill Scott gets her kicks at Stonehenge. From Stink Studios and directing duo Burnermunde. Read More
Amazing In-Camera Visuals Power Airalo’s Global Campaign
Stink Studios returns, teaming with Traktor to recreate Pisa, Paris and Tokyo without leaving the studio—and with zero help from AI or CGI. The team’s immersive, old-school filmmaking goes a long way. Read More