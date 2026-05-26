Etsy Wants to Help Us 'Celebrate Being Human'

Merch for the moments that shape our lives

by David Gianatasio May 26, 2026 10:00 am 3 min read Share:

In the numbers game of life, consumers can count on Etsy for handmade goods that rise above the machine-produced fray and deliver deeper meaning. The online marketplace makes that point in a fresh brand push breaking today via the Orchard agency and Love Song director Jess Kohl.

Themed “Celebrate Being Human,” the work’s minute-long anthem offers a montage of moments big and small. We see everyday people sharing, caring, struggling—simply living their lives—with jewelry, clothing and crafts from Etsy tastefully woven into the story.

Each frame illustrates simple yet heartfelt narration:

“We get about 26,823 days,” the ad begins. “[We get] 76 summers. We’ll have around 12 jobs. Ten fresh starts. Six best friends. Four best dog friends.”

Orchard creative director Christine Taffe provides the voiceover. Originally intended as a scratch read, her warm, relaxed delivery impressed the team so much that it made the final cut.

The words and visuals feel sincere but not maudlin. They vibrantly underscore a shift in the brand’s strategy, with this work focused on buyer experiences after a few years with sellers and partnerships in the spotlight.

Etsy’s been on a roll of late, with strong Q1 revenue gains. This work aims to maintain momentum while expanding the brand message through a firm but gentle tug on the heartstrings.

“‘Celebrate Being Human’ started with thinking about the utter preciousness of our lives,” says Orchard ECD Heather Larimer. “We focused on the adventure of a single human lifespan—how few summers we actually get, how many great loves we’ll experience, how many pets we’ll have. These milestones are important to celebrate. And Etsy has a role to play in elevating them.”

“And while it’s never been easier to choose something mass produced and cheap, it’s never been more important to choose something human-made, original and specific to the person buying it.”

Indeed, the notion of enumerating lives feels both universal and personal. And this familiar trope is particularly on point for Etsy. Mementos can help us recall and cherish people, times and places. If they’re crafted with love and care, that makes them even more special.

“That idea felt especially relevant for younger audiences, who are redefining what deserves to be celebrated,” brand CMO Brad Minor tells Muse. “Many are delaying or reconsidering traditional milestones, but they are not opting out of meaning. They are finding it in more specific and everyday ways. This campaign speaks to that shift. It says ‘these moments count, and they deserve to be marked.’”

When folks look back at their Etsy purchase history, “They see pieces of their own story like the gift they gave, the home they made, the person they were becoming,” he says. “That is what makes Etsy fundamentally different from other marketplaces.”

From a business standpoint, “We want to help people better understand when they should consider Etsy. We want to be the first place people think of when they are celebrating the moments that matter.”

The initiative launches today across the U.S. and U.K. with TV, streaming and social in the mix.