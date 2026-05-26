Amazing In-Camera Visuals Power Airalo's Global Campaign

No AI, CG or post-production tricks on the itinerary

by David Gianatasio May 26, 2026 12:45 pm 2 min read Share:

Here’s a globe-hopping spot that didn’t burn through the production team’s frequent flyer miles.

Airalo, a provider of digital SIM cards for travelers, set the story in locations including Pisa, Paris, Tokyo, Bangkok and Berlin. But the brand didn’t film any footage in Europe or Japan. And it didn’t use AI, CG or other tech trickery to depict the thrills of far-flung tourism.

Instead, everything was captured in camera by Stink Studios directing collective Traktor. They shot on amazingly detailed sets in a Bangkok studio, using forced perspective and other classic techniques to build a sense of scale, wonder and, most crucially, connection.

Our protagonist, Alice, shifts seamlessly from one continent to the next. This represents Airalo’s pledge to support consumers’ phone needs as they explore what our planet has to offer.

Even for the big finale, F/X didn’t come into play. Those were real walls dropping on cue around the cast, revealing a sun-kissed beach (in Thailand) a few steps from a nightclub (in Germany—but not really).

“The first time it worked, everyone cheered,” Hannah Lynd, Stink head of production, recalls. “Recreating different parts of the world authentically was a huge production challenge; the number of references the team worked from was pretty incredible.”

The work rolls out this week across TV, VOD, digital and social, targeting the U.S., Canada, U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Brazil, and Mexico.

Learn more in this BTS reel: