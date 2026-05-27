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Hong Kong Ballet Channels Bruce Lee, Disco and More

Nostalgic, futuristic and plugged into pop culture

by David Gianatasio
May 27, 2026
4:00 pm
3 min read
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Whether you get your kicks from classic kung fu flicks or raucous retro nightlife, the Hong Kong Ballet has you covered. Design Army teamed up with the troupe for a stylized photo series that explodes across screens, pages and billboards with arabesques, clenched fists and kinetic nostalgia.

“The campaign celebrates Hong Kong’s golden era of the 1970s, when East met West, disco met Canton pop and Bruce Lee became a global symbol of movement, discipline and style,” says agency CCO and co-founder Pum Lefebure.

“The audience goes far beyond traditional ballet lovers,” she says. “It’s for people passionate about art, culture, fashion, cinema, design and dance—for anyone drawn to bold creativity and storytelling.”

The work trumpets HKB’s 2026-27 season, spotlighting the world premiere of a ballet inspired by the life of Lee. Five decades ago, the combat sports legend and action star redefined martial arts cinema. His impact still resonates today.

Group of martial artists in white gis with black belts perform high kicks in a neon-lit training space.

“We wanted to prove ballet doesn’t have to feel sleepy or conventional,” says Lefebure. “It can be daring, sexy, athletic, emotional and deeply connected to culture. Through dance, we’re telling the story of Hong Kong—with Bruce Lee as its ultimate icon.”

Hong Kong Ballet dancers perform on a red taxi at night, neon signs glowing in a busy street.

The team approach the campaign like an editorial fashion spread, blending throwback aesthetics with modern touches and futuristic flair. The imagery’s consistently compelling, fusing physical agility and motion with dashes of broad humor. This stuff transcends geography with no translation required. Plus, we get shiny outfits. What’s not to like?

Acrobat in a red shiny jumpsuit flies mid-air in front of a Chinese snack stall at night.

“Traditionally, ballet is seen as soft, delicate, pastel,” Lefebure explains. “We wanted to challenge that—celebrating strength, power and athleticism, especially in the male dancers. Every hand gesture, kick, pose and leap becomes part of a visual language that never stands still.”

Male dancer leaps high in red glitter pants backstage, microphone in hand, as three women in sequined dresses watch.

Naturally, HKB dancers appear in the work, unaided by AI.

Promotional image for HK Ballet: five dancers in red tracksuits perform acrobatic poses around a dining table in a neon-lit restaurant; a woman in a teal dress watches.

The push will appear across social, digital OOH and print, mainly throughout Asia.

Dancer in a yellow bodysuit leaps mid-air through a stairwell, holding two yellow batons as HK Ballet branding appears in the corner.

CREDITS

DESIGN ARMY
Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Pum Lefebure
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer: Jake Lefebure
Executive Creative Director: Sucha Becky
Creative Directors: Heloise Condroyer, Mariela Hsu
Design Team: Richard Liu, Molly Stotts
Production Manager: Dri Donely

PHOTOGRAPHY
Photographer: Dean Alexander
1st AD / Producer: Erin Siegler
Retouch: Kristen Monthei

MAKEUP
Lead Make-up Artist: Heisan Hung
Make-up Artist: Chi Chi Li, Vanessa Wong
Jovy Chai, Elaine Lai, Tsz Yan Ng
Nail Artist: Sophie Lefebure

HAIR
Lead Hair Stylist: Him Ng
Hair Stylist: Cooney Lai, Winky Wong, Kolen But

WARDROBE TEAM
Wardrobe Stylist: Christine de Lassus
Tailor: Jerman Chu
Styling Assistant: Cassie Lam, Colla Ng, Evelyn Chang

PRODUCTION TEAM
Producer: Agnes Chan & Ariel Au from THE BESTIES
Production Manager: Mandy Fung
Production Assistant: Ashley Chan, Samson Chan
Yiu

ART DEPARTMENT
Art Director: Gary tam
Art Team: Heidi Ng, Kumi, Caster So

LIGHTING TEAM
Gaffer: Ming Suet
Lighting Team: Samuel Chan, Alan Yau, Jason Li

HONG KONG BALLET
Artistic Director: Septime Webre
Director of Marketing: Alexia Chow
Marketing Manager: Anson Ho

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David Gianatasio
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Design Army Hong Kong Ballet
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David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

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