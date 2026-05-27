Hong Kong Ballet Channels Bruce Lee, Disco and More
Nostalgic, futuristic and plugged into pop culture
Whether you get your kicks from classic kung fu flicks or raucous retro nightlife, the Hong Kong Ballet has you covered. Design Army teamed up with the troupe for a stylized photo series that explodes across screens, pages and billboards with arabesques, clenched fists and kinetic nostalgia.
“The campaign celebrates Hong Kong’s golden era of the 1970s, when East met West, disco met Canton pop and Bruce Lee became a global symbol of movement, discipline and style,” says agency CCO and co-founder Pum Lefebure.
“The audience goes far beyond traditional ballet lovers,” she says. “It’s for people passionate about art, culture, fashion, cinema, design and dance—for anyone drawn to bold creativity and storytelling.”
The work trumpets HKB’s 2026-27 season, spotlighting the world premiere of a ballet inspired by the life of Lee. Five decades ago, the combat sports legend and action star redefined martial arts cinema. His impact still resonates today.
“We wanted to prove ballet doesn’t have to feel sleepy or conventional,” says Lefebure. “It can be daring, sexy, athletic, emotional and deeply connected to culture. Through dance, we’re telling the story of Hong Kong—with Bruce Lee as its ultimate icon.”
The team approach the campaign like an editorial fashion spread, blending throwback aesthetics with modern touches and futuristic flair. The imagery’s consistently compelling, fusing physical agility and motion with dashes of broad humor. This stuff transcends geography with no translation required. Plus, we get shiny outfits. What’s not to like?
“Traditionally, ballet is seen as soft, delicate, pastel,” Lefebure explains. “We wanted to challenge that—celebrating strength, power and athleticism, especially in the male dancers. Every hand gesture, kick, pose and leap becomes part of a visual language that never stands still.”
Naturally, HKB dancers appear in the work, unaided by AI.
The push will appear across social, digital OOH and print, mainly throughout Asia.
CREDITS
DESIGN ARMY
Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Pum Lefebure
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer: Jake Lefebure
Executive Creative Director: Sucha Becky
Creative Directors: Heloise Condroyer, Mariela Hsu
Design Team: Richard Liu, Molly Stotts
Production Manager: Dri Donely
PHOTOGRAPHY
Photographer: Dean Alexander
1st AD / Producer: Erin Siegler
Retouch: Kristen Monthei
MAKEUP
Lead Make-up Artist: Heisan Hung
Make-up Artist: Chi Chi Li, Vanessa Wong
Jovy Chai, Elaine Lai, Tsz Yan Ng
Nail Artist: Sophie Lefebure
HAIR
Lead Hair Stylist: Him Ng
Hair Stylist: Cooney Lai, Winky Wong, Kolen But
WARDROBE TEAM
Wardrobe Stylist: Christine de Lassus
Tailor: Jerman Chu
Styling Assistant: Cassie Lam, Colla Ng, Evelyn Chang
PRODUCTION TEAM
Producer: Agnes Chan & Ariel Au from THE BESTIES
Production Manager: Mandy Fung
Production Assistant: Ashley Chan, Samson Chan
Yiu
ART DEPARTMENT
Art Director: Gary tam
Art Team: Heidi Ng, Kumi, Caster So
LIGHTING TEAM
Gaffer: Ming Suet
Lighting Team: Samuel Chan, Alan Yau, Jason Li
HONG KONG BALLET
Artistic Director: Septime Webre
Director of Marketing: Alexia Chow
Marketing Manager: Anson Ho