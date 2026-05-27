Hong Kong Ballet Channels Bruce Lee, Disco and More

Nostalgic, futuristic and plugged into pop culture

by David Gianatasio May 27, 2026 4:00 pm 3 min read Share:

Whether you get your kicks from classic kung fu flicks or raucous retro nightlife, the Hong Kong Ballet has you covered. Design Army teamed up with the troupe for a stylized photo series that explodes across screens, pages and billboards with arabesques, clenched fists and kinetic nostalgia.

“The campaign celebrates Hong Kong’s golden era of the 1970s, when East met West, disco met Canton pop and Bruce Lee became a global symbol of movement, discipline and style,” says agency CCO and co-founder Pum Lefebure.

“The audience goes far beyond traditional ballet lovers,” she says. “It’s for people passionate about art, culture, fashion, cinema, design and dance—for anyone drawn to bold creativity and storytelling.”

The work trumpets HKB’s 2026-27 season, spotlighting the world premiere of a ballet inspired by the life of Lee. Five decades ago, the combat sports legend and action star redefined martial arts cinema. His impact still resonates today.

“We wanted to prove ballet doesn’t have to feel sleepy or conventional,” says Lefebure. “It can be daring, sexy, athletic, emotional and deeply connected to culture. Through dance, we’re telling the story of Hong Kong—with Bruce Lee as its ultimate icon.”

The team approach the campaign like an editorial fashion spread, blending throwback aesthetics with modern touches and futuristic flair. The imagery’s consistently compelling, fusing physical agility and motion with dashes of broad humor. This stuff transcends geography with no translation required. Plus, we get shiny outfits. What’s not to like?

“Traditionally, ballet is seen as soft, delicate, pastel,” Lefebure explains. “We wanted to challenge that—celebrating strength, power and athleticism, especially in the male dancers. Every hand gesture, kick, pose and leap becomes part of a visual language that never stands still.”

Naturally, HKB dancers appear in the work, unaided by AI.

The push will appear across social, digital OOH and print, mainly throughout Asia.

CREDITS

DESIGN ARMY

Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer: Pum Lefebure

Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer: Jake Lefebure

Executive Creative Director: Sucha Becky

Creative Directors: Heloise Condroyer, Mariela Hsu

Design Team: Richard Liu, Molly Stotts

Production Manager: Dri Donely

PHOTOGRAPHY

Photographer: Dean Alexander

1st AD / Producer: Erin Siegler

Retouch: Kristen Monthei

MAKEUP

Lead Make-up Artist: Heisan Hung

Make-up Artist: Chi Chi Li, Vanessa Wong

Jovy Chai, Elaine Lai, Tsz Yan Ng

Nail Artist: Sophie Lefebure

HAIR

Lead Hair Stylist: Him Ng

Hair Stylist: Cooney Lai, Winky Wong, Kolen But

WARDROBE TEAM

Wardrobe Stylist: Christine de Lassus

Tailor: Jerman Chu

Styling Assistant: Cassie Lam, Colla Ng, Evelyn Chang

PRODUCTION TEAM

Producer: Agnes Chan & Ariel Au from THE BESTIES

Production Manager: Mandy Fung

Production Assistant: Ashley Chan, Samson Chan

Yiu

ART DEPARTMENT

Art Director: Gary tam

Art Team: Heidi Ng, Kumi, Caster So

LIGHTING TEAM

Gaffer: Ming Suet

Lighting Team: Samuel Chan, Alan Yau, Jason Li

HONG KONG BALLET

Artistic Director: Septime Webre

Director of Marketing: Alexia Chow

Marketing Manager: Anson Ho